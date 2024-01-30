Candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Sacramento. Who’s funding the top four?

Theresa Clift
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ballots will start to arrive in Sacramento mailboxes next week, including four contenders for mayor.

New documents give voters a glimpse into who’s funding their campaigns.

California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty has the most cash on hand with $612,992, including some big checks from labor groups, politicians, corporations, and statewide law enforcement groups.

Former councilman Steve Hansen, supported by the city police union and the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, has the second most cash on hand at $235,797. Former state senator Dr. Richard Pan came in third with $124,982. Epidemiologist Flojaune Cofer, who is not accepting money from corporations, came in last with $100,215.

Hansen in a Friday news release took a swipe at Pan for his $80,000 in outstanding debt — including $50,000 from a personal loan — and at McCarty for transferring $463,283 from his assembly account. That type of transfer, which Mayor Darrell Steinberg also used in 2016, is legal.

When McCarty’s transferred amount is removed, Hansen has raised the most in new money, at $500,000, according to his news release, which he has partly used to send out mailers and on social media ads.

The primary will be held March 5. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, the winner will be determined in a Nov. 5 runoff during the general election.

Who’s donating to Kevin McCarty?

Labor

Dignity California SEIU Local 2015: $4,050

United Food and Commercial Workers: $4,000

Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $12,900

SEIU California State Council: $13,550

AFSCME Local 399 Issues PAC: $4,050

California Nurses Association: $12,700

CalFire Local 2881: $4,000

SEIU Local Healthcare Workers: $13,550

Politicians

Alana Mathews for DA: $1,500

Alex Lee for State Assembly: $4,000

Dave Jones for Treasurer: $4,000

Roger Dickinson: $100

Developers

Rachel Bardis, 29th Street Capitol: $300

Angelo Tsakopoulos and Affiliated Entities: $4,050

California Real Estate PAC: $1,000

CFY Development: $2,500

Katina Tsakopoulos Investments: $4,050

Sotiris Kolokotronis: $2,500

Paul Petrovich: $4,050

Sofia Tsakopoulous Investments: $4,050

Teichert Inc.: $1,550

Azzie Youssefi: $4,050

Law Enforcement

LA County Probation Officers Union: $8,050

California Correctional Peace Officers: $4,050

California Statewide Law Enforcement Association: $2,000

Other

Capitol Compliance Management: $8,000

Knighted Ventures LLC: $4,050

Park West Casinos: $4,050

PG&E: $200

Amazon: $4,050

Anheuser Busch Companies: $4,050

Anthem Blue Cross: $4,000

AT&T: $1,500

California Cable and Telecommunications Association: $4,050

California YIMBY Victory Fund: $2,500

Capitol Casino: $4,050

Committee to Expand the Middle Class Candidate Committee: $2,500

Sean Loloee: $3,000

River Cats: $750

Home Depot: $2,000

Who’s donating to Steve Hansen?

Labor

Sacramento Electrical Contractors Association: $4,050

Re-Elect Scott Wiener for State Senate: $1,000

Politicians

Ricardo Lara for Lt. Governor: $1,000

Developers

Teichert Inc.: $1,000

Steve Lebastchi, D and S Development: $2,000

Mark Fischer, Grupe Co.

Law Enforcement

California Association of Highway Patrolmen: $1,000

Peace Officers Research Association of California: $4,000

Other

Capitol Compliance Management: $4,000

Association for Home Ownership of the Northstate Building Industry: $6,250

Craig Powell, Powell Properties: $1,000

Josh Wood, Wood Public Affairs: $4,050

Horizon Collective Inc.: $4,000

LGBTQ Victory Fund California: $2,500

Cultivated California: $4,000

Randall Selland and Nancy Zimmer, Selland Family Restaurants: $4,000

Who’s donating to Richard Pan?

Labor

American Federation of State and County Employees Local 3299: $4,050

SEIU Interns and Resident Physicians: $4,050

United Nurses Association of California: $4,050 in 2023

Union of American Physicians and Dentists: $4,050

Politicians

Angelique Ashby for Senate: $4,000

Developers

Mark Friedman: $2,000

LDKV Management Inc.: $4,000

John Vignocchi: $500

Other

California Pacific Charter Schools (CALPAC): $4,050

California Dental Association PAC: $4,050

California Hospital Association PAC: $4,050

California Permanente Medical Groups PAC: $4,000

California Medical Association PAC: $4,050

Centene Management Company: $1,000

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of America PAC: $4,000

Yee Family Properties LLC: $1,000

Mulvaneys Building and Loan: $2,215

Who’s donating to Flojaune Cofer?

Labor

Dignity California SEIU Local 2015: $4,050

Sacramento City Teachers Association: $5,000

SEIU 1021: $4,050