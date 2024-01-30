Candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Sacramento. Who’s funding the top four?

Ballots will start to arrive in Sacramento mailboxes next week, including four contenders for mayor.

New documents give voters a glimpse into who’s funding their campaigns.

California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty has the most cash on hand with $612,992, including some big checks from labor groups, politicians, corporations, and statewide law enforcement groups.

Former councilman Steve Hansen, supported by the city police union and the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, has the second most cash on hand at $235,797. Former state senator Dr. Richard Pan came in third with $124,982. Epidemiologist Flojaune Cofer, who is not accepting money from corporations, came in last with $100,215.

Hansen in a Friday news release took a swipe at Pan for his $80,000 in outstanding debt — including $50,000 from a personal loan — and at McCarty for transferring $463,283 from his assembly account. That type of transfer, which Mayor Darrell Steinberg also used in 2016, is legal.

When McCarty’s transferred amount is removed, Hansen has raised the most in new money, at $500,000, according to his news release, which he has partly used to send out mailers and on social media ads.

The primary will be held March 5. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, the winner will be determined in a Nov. 5 runoff during the general election.

Who’s donating to Kevin McCarty?

Labor

▪ Dignity California SEIU Local 2015: $4,050

▪ United Food and Commercial Workers: $4,000

▪ Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $12,900

▪ SEIU California State Council: $13,550

▪ AFSCME Local 399 Issues PAC: $4,050

▪ California Nurses Association: $12,700

▪ CalFire Local 2881: $4,000

▪ SEIU Local Healthcare Workers: $13,550

Politicians

▪ Alana Mathews for DA: $1,500

▪ Alex Lee for State Assembly: $4,000

▪ Dave Jones for Treasurer: $4,000

▪ Roger Dickinson: $100

Developers

▪ Rachel Bardis, 29th Street Capitol: $300

▪ Angelo Tsakopoulos and Affiliated Entities: $4,050

▪ California Real Estate PAC: $1,000

▪ CFY Development: $2,500

▪ Katina Tsakopoulos Investments: $4,050

▪ Sotiris Kolokotronis: $2,500

▪ Paul Petrovich: $4,050

▪ Sofia Tsakopoulous Investments: $4,050

▪ Teichert Inc.: $1,550

▪ Azzie Youssefi: $4,050

Law Enforcement

▪ LA County Probation Officers Union: $8,050

▪ California Correctional Peace Officers: $4,050

▪ California Statewide Law Enforcement Association: $2,000

Other

▪ Capitol Compliance Management: $8,000

▪ Knighted Ventures LLC: $4,050

▪ Park West Casinos: $4,050

▪ PG&E: $200

▪ Amazon: $4,050

▪ Anheuser Busch Companies: $4,050

▪ Anthem Blue Cross: $4,000

▪ AT&T: $1,500

▪ California Cable and Telecommunications Association: $4,050

▪ California YIMBY Victory Fund: $2,500

▪ Capitol Casino: $4,050

▪ Committee to Expand the Middle Class Candidate Committee: $2,500

▪ Sean Loloee: $3,000

▪ River Cats: $750

▪ Home Depot: $2,000

Who’s donating to Steve Hansen?

Labor

▪ Sacramento Electrical Contractors Association: $4,050

▪ Re-Elect Scott Wiener for State Senate: $1,000

Politicians

▪ Ricardo Lara for Lt. Governor: $1,000

Developers

▪ Teichert Inc.: $1,000

▪ Steve Lebastchi, D and S Development: $2,000

▪ Mark Fischer, Grupe Co.

Law Enforcement

▪ California Association of Highway Patrolmen: $1,000

▪ Peace Officers Research Association of California: $4,000

Other

▪ Capitol Compliance Management: $4,000

▪ Association for Home Ownership of the Northstate Building Industry: $6,250

▪ Craig Powell, Powell Properties: $1,000

▪ Josh Wood, Wood Public Affairs: $4,050

▪ Horizon Collective Inc.: $4,000

▪ LGBTQ Victory Fund California: $2,500

▪ Cultivated California: $4,000

Randall Selland and Nancy Zimmer, Selland Family Restaurants: $4,000

Who’s donating to Richard Pan?

Labor

▪ American Federation of State and County Employees Local 3299: $4,050

▪ SEIU Interns and Resident Physicians: $4,050

▪ United Nurses Association of California: $4,050 in 2023

▪ Union of American Physicians and Dentists: $4,050

Politicians

▪ Angelique Ashby for Senate: $4,000

Developers

▪ Mark Friedman: $2,000

▪ LDKV Management Inc.: $4,000

▪ John Vignocchi: $500

Other

▪ California Pacific Charter Schools (CALPAC): $4,050

▪ California Dental Association PAC: $4,050

▪ California Hospital Association PAC: $4,050

▪ California Permanente Medical Groups PAC: $4,000

▪ California Medical Association PAC: $4,050

▪ Centene Management Company: $1,000

▪ Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of America PAC: $4,000

▪ Yee Family Properties LLC: $1,000

▪ Mulvaneys Building and Loan: $2,215

Who’s donating to Flojaune Cofer?

Labor

▪ Dignity California SEIU Local 2015: $4,050

▪ Sacramento City Teachers Association: $5,000

▪ SEIU 1021: $4,050