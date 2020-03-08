Candidates who've dropped out of the presidential race are endorsing either Biden or Sanders. Here's whose side they're on and why.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Following Super Tuesday, a once-crowded presidential race whittled down to just a handful of Democratic candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

All of the major contenders who've ended their campaigns have cast their support behind either Biden or Sanders, endorsing them for president.

On Sunday, Sen. Kamala Harris became the ninth former candidate to endorse Biden while Sanders has landed just two.

Warren, who dropped out of the race last week, has yet to endorse one of her former rivals, but all eyes are on her choice.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Many candidates in the once-crowded primary field have thrown support behind either Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden. Nine former contenders, including former top-tier candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have endorsed Biden. Just two former Democratic candidates — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and self-help guru Marianne Williamson — have endorsed Sanders.

Tulsi Gabard, one of the last remaining candidates, has not received any endorsements by candidates who have exited the race.

Warren is the only major candidate who has yet to announce her endorsement.

Endorsements of a candidate by the previous primary rivals are tricky and sometimes contentious. In the 2016 Democratic Primary, Sanders took four weeks to endorse his rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, after it became clear she would be the party's nominee. The move was unusual, as The Washington Post noted. When Clinton lost the primary race to Obama in 2008, it took her just four days to endorse.

In the 2016 contentious Republican Party primary, then-candidate Trump backtracked on his pledge to support whoever was the party's nominee. Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who competed against Trump in 2016, refused to endorse him after Trump won the party's nomination.

Here are the former candidates who have endorsed either Sanders or Biden and the reasons behind their choices.

California Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Biden on March 8.

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. shake hands Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. More





AP Photo/David J. Phillip

California Sen. Kamala Harris was once seen as a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic primary, though she would — somewhat surprisingly — suspend her presidential bid on December 2, 2019.

"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," Harris said in December.

In the months that followed her dropout, Harris stayed relatively quiet on the 2020 election, occasionally speaking out against President Donald Trump on Twitter and returning to the Senate in time for his impeachment trial. On March 8, the silence ended, as Harris endorsed Sanders in what has largely become a two-person race for the White House.

"I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time. One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really cares about the people and who can, therefore, unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that," Harris said in a video clip shared to Twitter.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick threw his support behind Biden on March 6.

AP_306992122885Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick More





AP Photo/Steven Senne

"At a time when our democracy is at risk, our economy is not working for many Americans, and our role in the world is unsteady, America needs a unifying and experienced leader, who can and wants to make life better for everyone everywhere. Joe Biden is that leader," Patrick said in a statement.

Patrick, the last Black candidate in the 2020 race, dropped out on February 12 after his campaign failed to make much noise among the crowded field of candidates. Patrick never met the funding or polling guidelines he needed to make it on the state at one of the Democratic Party primary debates.