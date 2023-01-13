Candle with marijuana inside was ‘Secret Santa’ gift from co-worker, traveler tells TSA

A traveler was pulled to the side during an airport security screening when their candle raised some red flags, according to federal authorities.

The Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston Logan International Airport said they had “noticed something a bit strange about this candle.”

Troopers with Massachusetts State Police were called to investigate the candle on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a tweet from Dan Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England.

Investigators confirmed this wasn’t an ordinary candle with only typical candle wax.

It also contained marijuana, officials said.

The 53-year-old man told authorities the candle was a “Secret Santa” gift from one of his co-workers, according to the post.

“This individual gets an A for creativity, but an F for failing to recognize that the TSA officers frequently detect artfully concealed items among luggage,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.

Referring to the case as a “Secret Santa s-candle,” TSA took the opportunity to remind travelers that it is illegal to fly with weed. The only exception is CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC or products approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Marijuana is legal in some parts of Massachusetts, but if you are caught with it at Boston Logan International Airport, law enforcement will be called to investigate, according to the airport.

While flying with marijuana is restricted, you can certainly fly with solid candles in your carry-on bags or checked luggage, according to TSA.

