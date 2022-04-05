Candlelight vigil being held for teen killed in rear-end crash, driver charged with DUI, police say

A candlelight vigil is being held in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday night for a high school student killed in a crash on Sunday morning near the intersection of State Road 44 near the Interstate 95 on/off ramps.

New Smyrna Beach principal Tim Merrick sent a message to students and parents to inform them of the passing of one of its students.

The vigil for Siddharth Sukhdeo will be held at Halifax Hospital at 8 p.m.

According to police, at 3:41 a.m. on Sunday, the victim’s car, a Honda Odyssey, was stopped at a traffic light heading eastbound.

Police said that a Nissan Titan, also heading eastbound, did not slow down and smashed into the rear end of the Honda.

The driver and adult passenger of the Honda received injuries from the crash and were transported to the hospital.

According to police, the juvenile passenger died as a result of the crash.

Read: Juvenile dies in rear-end crash, driver charged with driving under the influence, police say

Police arrested the driver of the Nissan, 32-year-old Michael Miles, and transported him to the Volusia County Jail.

According to the police report, officers could smell alcohol on Miles’ breath and he was slurring his words.

Police said Miles was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and after refusing to submit to a voluntary blood draw, he was placed under arrest.

Read: FHP: Child hit by car along busy street in Orange County

Channel 9 received police body camera audio footage where Miles is heard asking officers, “Did someone die?”

On the recording, you can hear Miles breaking down in tears and asking officers, “Please tell me that’s not true. Please tell me someone didn’t die.”

Miles is being charged with multiple charges including driving under the influence, DUI causing death, refusal to submit to DUI, driving with a suspended license and causing death or serious injury.

Read: Body of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found in shallow grave in Alabama, police say

Story continues

Miles was released on $150,000 bail on Monday.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.