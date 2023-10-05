Candlelight vigil celebrates domestic abuse survivors and advocates

Oct. 4—Survivors and domestic violence advocates shared their stories of trials and triumphs during an annual candlelight vigil Tuesday at the Raleigh County Playhouse Theatre in Beckley.

Hosted by AWAY (Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth), formerly the Women's Resource Center, the 33rd annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil serves as a way to celebrate the survivors of domestic violence as well as remember those who died as a result of it.

In the past five years, eight people have died in Raleigh County due to domestic violence.

Two victims died in 2023, with the most recent incident taking place at the end of August in Crab Orchard.

In recognition of these victims, purple flowers and tea lights were placed on eight empty chairs on the stage in the theater. Speaking on behalf of survivors was Gwen Alexander, who shared her daughter's story.

Alexander said it was only with the help of AWAY, the Beckley Police, the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and other local advocates that her daughter, Summer, could hold her abuser, who is in jail, accountable.

Although her daughter could not attend the Beckley vigil, Alexander said Summer recently shared her story at a church in North Carolina and asked that her story also be shared at the Beckley vigil.

In sharing the words written by her daughter, Alexander said Summer was nearly killed by her abuser as a result of wounds he inflicted.

After being shot in the leg by her abuser in 2021, Alexander said Summer was hospitalized this year as a result of complications from her gunshot wound. Alexander said the doctors told her that Summer was septic and to prepare for the worst. In the end, Alexander said her daughter was able to pull through and has decided to share her story as a result.

"But God, here I am two months later telling my story," said Alexander, reading words written by Summer.

"Domestic violence is real and doesn't have an age limit. If you know someone going through it, just be there for them. It's not easy for someone just to leave. But I'm not a victim. I'm a survivor. And I thank God for never leaving my side."

AWAY also recognized three community advocates who were presented with an Incite Hope Award.

The award recognizes those who are advocates from AWAY and aid those seeking its services.

This year's Incite Hope Award was given to West Virginia State Trooper J.L. Wood, former Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and Beckley City Councilman and attorney Robert Dunlap.

Dunlap said advocacy is important to him because his mother is a survivor of domestic abuse.

"These were the '80s ... and there was no victim advocacy center to step up and help women pull themselves out of the grips of such an abusive individual," Dunlap said. "And what's always inspired me is somehow my mother was able to do it completely by herself. To return to West Virginia with her children from Texas, and raise four boys and never carry that spirit of being a victim. Now we actually have the most amazing group of individuals that inspire women, and I see it on a daily basis, inspire men, to step out of abusive relationships, step into the light, know that we believe victims now."

Regina Thomas, executive director of AWAY, said community advocates are vital.

"It takes a community," Thomas said. "It's not just as simple as, you know, advocacy and we're done. We definitely, as you saw today, need them all in order for us to be successful and to eradicate domestic violence. That's the end goal."

AWAY has outreach offices in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties.

Services for victims of domestic and sexual violence offered through AWAY are free and confidential and available 24/7 through its hotline, 304-255-2559.

In the four counties they serve, Thomas said AWAY averages 250 to 300 clients per month. In Raleigh County, their largest county, Thomas said they average 80 to 90 calls.

The candlelight vigil is in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also taking place this month is an AWAY fundraiser. The Purple Halo Gala will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Beckley's Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

The theme of the gala is Masquerade and will include dinner, dancing, a speaker and the awarding of the Purple Halo Gala Award.

