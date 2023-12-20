Candlelight vigil to be held for 5 children killed in Bullhead City house fire

A group of people was expected to gather at Rotary Park in Bullhead City at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a candlelight vigil to mourn five children who died in a house fire last week.

The fire occurred about 5 p.m. Dec. 16 while the father was out shopping for groceries and Christmas presents. The children ranged in age from 2 to 13.

Bullhead City Councilmember Grace Hecht believes the vigil will signify just the beginning of the community's healing process.

“There’s no words,” Hecht said. “There's no amount of candles, no amount of flowers, no amount of ‘I’m sorry’ ever brings them back.”

Hecht added that, although nothing can bring back the young lives lost in the fire, she remains confident that residents will get through the tragedy together.

“The community is amazing, actually,” Hecht said. “When we go through challenging times like this, we all just bond together. So this candlelight vigil is a time for our community to come together and grieve together.”

Officials said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. However, they added that all five children were found in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.

The initial fire investigation revealed that the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area, making it likely impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to safely exit the residence, according to fire officials. The fire traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the victims from escaping, officials said.

According to Emily Fromelt, a spokeswoman for both the Bullhead City Police Department and Bullhead City Fire District, neighbors attempted to rescue the children by placing an extension ladder to the upstairs bedroom of the duplex structure.

Investigators from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in to assist with the investigation because the children's grandfather was an employee of the Bullhead City Fire District.

Investigators were asking any witnesses with photos or videos of the fire to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 and request to speak with detectives.

A GoFundMe was also set up to raise money for the families of the victims and raised nearly $15,000 as of Tuesday.

The nonprofit organization River Fund set up an emergency fund for community donations, the "Anna Circle Fire Fund," named for the street where the fund's organizers say the fire occurred.

Republic reporter Laura Gersony contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vigil to be held for 5 children killed in Bullhead City house fire