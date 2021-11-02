Candlelight vigil held in honor of Springfield woman found dead on North Douglas Avenue

Nov. 2—Friends and relatives on Monday held a candlelight vigil honoring the life of a woman who was reported missing and later found dead in a home on North Douglas Avenue in Springfield.

Gloria Dickinson's family reported her missing in October, after not seeing her since Sept. 13. The Springfield Police Division discovered the 56-year-old's body while serving a search warrant on Oct. 27 at the home where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.

A crowd gathered around the duplex at 41 N. Douglas Ave., where Dickinson's body was found, holding candles as her loved ones shared memories of her.

Teresa Greenwalt Petersen, a longtime friend of Dickinson, organized the vigil along with Dickinson's relatives and other loved ones. She has known Dickinson since both were in high school.

Petersen said Dickinson was always smiling, and she was a friend to everyone she knew.

"I have loved her for a very long time," Petersen said. "She was and is one of my very best friends. But if you know Gloria, she will make you feel like her very best friend."

Emily Parsons, a representative of Project Woman, a domestic violence shelter in Springfield, also spoke at the vigil. Parsons noted that many barriers may exist for a person experiencing domestic violence when they are attempting to leave the relationship, and on average, it takes a person seven to nine attempts to leave.

"We try to keep that open door, no matter if it's the first time, third, fifth, tenth... we're going to be there," she said.

A memorial for Dickinson was placed on the duplex's porch last week, and it has grown since to include balloons and a photo collage of Dickinson.

Springfield police is investigating the death as a homicide, the city's 11th this year. Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if there's a suspect.

