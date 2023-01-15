Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed in Carrick

Family members of a man shot and killed in Carrick gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday.

21-year-old Jacob Dienert was shot near Concordia Street in Carrick on Jan. 8. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

His friends and family gathered Saturday to honor his memory.

“As I was thinking about what I was gonna say today, the only thing I can think about is… every time I seen Jake he was smiling. He was so happy no matter what was going on in his life. He was optimistic about the future,” said a friend.

Maurice Nelson and Amier Windsor were charged with Dinert’s murder. Police say they took off in a stolen car and were arrested after a police chase that ended in a violent crash at B.P. along Route 51.

There was a moment of silence at 6:18 p.m. which was the time Dienert died.

