Candlelight vigil held for Paterson 22-year-old killed in Nutley hit-and-run

PATERSON — On a frigid February night, Natalie Perlaza stood outside her home in Paterson distributing balloons that were blue, green and white.

Those were the favorite colors of her brother, Winston Perlaza, 22, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Nutley on Valentine’s Day while walking with his girlfriend.

“This is for you, my brother,” said Natalie, as she released her balloon into the night sky during a family remembrance vigil on Saturday. “You will always be in my heart.”

A remembrance table set up on the front porch where Winston Pelaza lived in Paterson.

Other vigil attendees then released their balloons, and a few became entangled in the limbs of a street. Someone remarked that it was Wiston’s spirit wanting to stay earthbound.

Suspect arrested

The vigil outside the family’s Park Avenue home took place on the same day authorities informed family members they had arrested a suspect. Dhkir Robinson, 42, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle resulting in death with a suspended license, and endangering an injured victim.

“Justice will be served,” said Natalie Perlaza, 24.

The victim’s older brother, Erick Ferrer, said his sibling’s girlfriend, Jocelyn Pietri of Nutley, also was injured in the collision and remained hospitalized over the weekend. The two of them were on a Valentine’s Day date, the brother said.

Natalie Perlaza, Winston Perlaza's older sister, embraces a loved one at Saturday's candlelight vigil.

Police investigators were able to identify Robinson’s car based on security camera footage from one of the neighbors living near where the crash took place, Ferrer said.

Pietri's family had reportedly heard the violent impact of the collision on Milton Avenue and arrived at the scene moments later, said the deceased’s brother.

The grim details have only made the traumatic event more difficult to come to terms with for family members. “His body lay on the ground from the moment of the accident until 1 in the morning, covered with a blanket,” said Ferrer, sharing what Pietri’s family had told him.

Winston Perlaza's mother last family member to see him

Winston’s mother, Ana Najera, was the last family member to see Perlaza before he left home on his date.

“That was my son,” said Najera at the vigil, tearful as she showed Paterson Press her sweatshirt with an image of the late son. “That was my baby.”

Ana Najera, Winston Perlaza's mother, was the last family member to see him before he died.

Ferrer has been sleeping in his late brother's bedroom since coming back home to help his grieving family. Ferrer said he was recently trying to persuade his brother to move to West Virginia, where he lives with his wife and three children.

But Perlaza was determined to stay in New Jersey where he recently had gotten a job as a mechanic at Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

“Inside, I’m just like them right now,” said Ferrer, hearing his sister let out an agonizing moan. “But I can’t break down, because I have to keep an eye on them.”

The final viewing will be on Sat., Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alvarez Funeraria, 66 Passaic Ave. in Passaic. The family is asking for donations to help cover the costs of the funeral arrangements.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Candlelight vigil held for Paterson man killed in hit-and-run