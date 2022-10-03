Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of domestic violence in Greene County

An area organization will be holding a candlelight vigil today in support of victims of domestic violence.

The Family Violence Prevention Center will hold the vigil in the Greene Town Square in Beavercreek at 6 p.m.

During the vigil community leaders and residents will light a candle and “pause for peace”. There will also be a musical performance.

>> ‘She touched a lot of souls’; People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida

FVPC said their mission is to help people escape and overcome domestic violence situations.

Domestic violence cases have been on the rise in Greene County, according to FVPC.

As of July 21, Greene County’s Domestic Relations Court handled 139 cases, 117 more than last year, according to FVPC.

“A lot of our work is making sure victims know there is a way out,” Debbie Matheson, executive director of FVPC said.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month.



