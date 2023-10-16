Candlelight vigil will honor four Topeka children killed this month. Here are the details.

After a devastating couple of weeks of Topeka killings that surpassed the city’s annual homicide total and included four child victims, a local mother is organizing a candlelight vigil to show support for all those affected by the deaths.

Ali Stauffer, organizer of the rally, wrote that she was inspired to create the vigil after the difficult week of news in the capital city.

Even though none of the four children who were killed were hers, Stauffer said the deaths have been heartbreaking for her and others in the community.

“I would like to come together as a community to show support for the families at this tragic time, (and) let them know they are not alone,” Stauffer wrote.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Every Plaza.

Four children have been killed in Topeka in October

With its 31st homicide on the year Sunday, Topeka surged past the previous annual high mark of 30, set in 2017. That’s with a little less than a quarter of the year still to go.

Those 31 homicides include 10 children, four of whom were killed in the past two weeks.

The four include the following:

• Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, who was fatally shot Saturday in the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Avenue. Mariann Lorene Belair, 24, was arrested in connection with crimes that included first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

• Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, who was fatally shot early Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Lawrence, and Victor Carlton, 17, who was fatally shot late Tuesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue. No arrests have been made in either case. Police haven't said if the homicides appear linked to each other or to the fatal shooting early Wednesday evening of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay.

• Zoey Felix, 5, whom police say died Oct. 2 after she was found suffering injuries that proved fatal near the gasoline pumps at Dillons, 2010 S.E. 29th. An acquaintance of Zoey's family, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, faces charges that include first-degree murder and rape.

Deaths alarming, but not yet enough to call a trend: Topeka police chief

While he hesitated to yet call this year’s spike in homicides a trend, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles told The Capital-Journal that the department is monitoring both the record amount of violence and the disproportional number of child victims.

"Nothing concerns me more than homicides, and nothing is more of a concern than child homicides," Wheeles said.

