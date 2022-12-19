Candlelight vigil honors 'caring spirits' of 2 girls killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide

Editor's note: This story references domestic violence, the deaths of children and suicide. Resources for those in crisis have been included with this story.

Friends, family and community members gathered last week for a private candlelight vigil remembering the lives of the two girls killed in a murder-suicide in Fort Collins earlier this month.

Cameron Lynn Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Jane Zipperer, 6, were killed by their father, 36-year-old Adam Zipperer before he died by suicide Dec. 3 at a home in southeast Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police said at the time they were investigating the case as a murder-suicide and have not released any additional information. The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled the girls' deaths homicides and the man's death a suicide.

A private candlelight vigil was held Dec. 15 at Timnath Presbyterian Church to honor the lives of Cameron and Audrey. Family and friends celebrated their lives by sharing about their "good-willed nature and the joy they brought to those around them," according to Alternatives to Violence, an organization based in Loveland that supports victims of domestic violence.

While the girls' mother, Erica Bethel, declined to speak publicly, Bethel shared with the Coloradoan through Alternatives to Violence that she "hopes to honor her daughters' legacy by promoting joy and justice for children in these situations."

“This was a tragedy but not an accident,” Bethel said in a statement provided by the organization “This was a deliberate act of violence.”

Attendees at a candlelight vigil for Cameron Lynn Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Jane Zipperer, 6, hold a moment of silence at Timnath Presbyterian Church on Thursday.

Those who attended the vigil were asked to bring a small toy to donate "to commemorate the girls' caring spirits," according to Alternatives to Violence. The toys will be donated to Alternatives to Violence and Crossroads Safehouse, a Fort Collins organization that supports victims of domestic violence.

At the vigil, a family friend shared that the girls "led happy lives. Their mom gave them a life full of adventure, activity and friends, and always surrounded them with love," according to information provided to the Coloradoan by Alternatives to Violence.

The community has also showed support for the girls' family by decorating their homes with blue and pink lights — blue for Audrey's favorite color and pink for Cameron's favorite color. All the houses in the family's neighborhood in Timnath have pink and blue lights set up, and many have pink and blue ribbons hanging, Alternatives to Violence Executive Director Kari Clark said.

Alternatives to Violence representatives also attended Thursday's vigil to provide education and advocacy support.

"This kind of connection within the community helps bring some healing to the victims’ loved ones,” Clark said in a statement. “We are here to help in that healing, remember these young lives but to also let anyone who might be in an abusive situation know that we are here to help.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honor of Cameron and Audrey, and funds will be used to "promote joy and justice for children in similar situations," according to the fundraising page.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

Resources for students, parents

Poudre School District has provided parents and guardians the following additional resources if they need support beyond what the school and district has offered:

SummitStone Community Crisis Center: 1217 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins; 970-494-4200

Pathways of Northern Colorado: 970-663-3500

Child, Adolescent, and Young Adult Connections (CAYAC): 970-221-3308

Connections (adult services): 970-221-5551

Resources for people in crisis

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, or call 988

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies crisis centers: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

In case of emergency, call 911.

