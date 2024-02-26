Candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict brings hundreds of Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Just a couple hours ago, hundreds of Wichitans gathered at the Keeper of the Plains downtown for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Nex Benedict.

Benedict, who was 16 years old and identified as nonbinary, died on February 8th a day after a fight inside a girls bathroom at Owasso High School in Oklahoma.

“Now I see this next generation coming up against levels of hate that I didn’t even notice. Legislation trying to legislate our bodies it’s just, I think I needed to come out to support my community,” Kendra Ogdon said at the vigil.

A vigil was also planned for Sunday night in Owasso, Oklahoma.

