Candlelight vigil planned for Nevaeh Kingbird, police dispel rumors around disappearance

Jan. 1—BEMIDJI — A candlelight vigil is planned for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old who has been missing in the Bemidji area since late October, while police attempt to dispel rumors on social media regarding her disappearance.

The vigil is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront near the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

In a release on Friday, Dec. 31, the Bemidji Police Department said they've conducted numerous interviews, searches and more. Family and community members have also organized a number of searches as well.

The release also said the department was made aware of a social media post stating that Kingbird was abducted on the north end by a man driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates, but that incident does not appear to have a connection to Kingbird's disappearance.

Police said details of the post continue to change, and that it originated in Oklahoma.

"With the significant issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) we recognize the desire for everyone to want to help in locating Nevaeh Kingbird. However, when a story spreads across social media and changes with every share or re-post it consumes a lot of investigative resources," the release said.

"The Bemidji Police Department has also collaborated with the FBI, Minnesota BCA and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children to assist in the investigation."

Kingbird was reported as a runaway by her family on Oct. 22, and she has not been in contact with family or friends since she was reported missing. She was seen leaving a party in the area of Carter Circle in southeast Bemidji at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. Kingbird was later seen leaving a second home, alone, in Southview Terrace Park, at about 2 a.m.

Kingbird is described as a Native American female with a light complexion, 5-feet 4-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, dark-colored hair with highlights and a scar near her left eyebrow. Kingbird was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide shoes and unknown outerwear.

Story continues

"Help bring attention to a beloved missing child from Bemidji, and support the family," reads the Facebook event for the candlelight vigil.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Those with information can send tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.crimestoppersmn.org, by calling 800-222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tippers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.