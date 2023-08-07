Candlelight vigil to recall Pierce City lynching, race riot in 1901

Aug. 7—A candlelight memorial service for the African Americans killed in the race riot in Pierce City in 1901 will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, the hour and date of the anniversary.

It will be held in the parking lot of City Hall in Pierce City, Walnut and Commercial streets, where the lynching of Will Godley took place.

Local historian and journalist Murray Bishoff will recount the story. Those attending are asked to bring candles and lawn chairs. The program takes approximately one hour.

More than a dozen lynchings are recorded in Southwest Missouri, with four considered by historians to have driven out Black families: Monett in 1894, Pierce City in 1901, Joplin in 1903 and Springfield in 1906.

James Loewen, a sociologist and author, studied and wrote books about the events, and previously told the Globe that "a series of at least six race riots in the Ozarks, along with smaller undocumented expulsions, led to the almost total whiteness of most Ozark counties."

The Monett lynching happened after white railroad men had a dispute outside a Monett bar with Black laborers on their crew. A gun being held by one of the laborers went off, and one of the white workers, Robert Greenwood, was shot and killed. Eight days later, law enforcement officers arrested one of the Black men in Neosho, Hulett Ulysses Hayden. They took him by train to Cassville to the Barry County Jail. When the train stopped at Monett, a vigilante mob boarded the train, carried Hayden off and hanged him from a telegraph pole along the rail line.

Three men were lynched Aug. 19, 1901, in Pierce City after an attack that occurred when a white woman was slain after she left church walking home alone. Black residents were blamed, and an angry white mob hanged them and then burned the homes of five Black families, sending 30 other families to scatter into the woods.

National newspaper accounts of the violence caught the attention of Missouri author Mark Twain, who wrote an essay called "The United States of Lyncherdom" in response.

Two years later, on April 15, 1903, Joplin police officers, including 36-year-old Theodore Leslie, were searching what was called the Kansas City bottoms for robbery suspects. When Leslie stopped at a rail car in the area near where the Union Depot stands today, a gunshot struck the police officer, and he later died. A search party formed and the next day came across Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old Black man who had a gun. He was arrested and taken to the Joplin City Jail at City Hall, where a mob later formed. The Globe reported that Mayor Thomas Cunningham and City Attorney Perl Decker tried to reason with the crowd, but the mob pulled Gilyard out of his cell and hanged him at Second Street and Wall Avenue.

On April 13, 1906, a white woman in Springfield reported that she had been assaulted by two Black men. Two Black men, Horace Duncan and Fred Coker, were arrested and then released after their employer vouched for them and provided an alibi. Later, though, they were arrested again, and a white mob stormed the jail and hanged them on the city square while thousands of Springfield residents rioted. The bloodthirsty mob then returned to the jail and abducted another man, William Allen, who had no connection to the case or Duncan and Coker. He also was taken out to the square and hanged.

Their bodies were burned, and fragments were taken as souvenirs by those walking through the square to attend church the next morning, Easter Sunday.