Candlelight vigil will remember slain Kennewick mom and other domestic violence victims

A Kennewick woman found dead four weeks ago in the Columbia River will be remembered as part of a Thursday night candlelight vigil.

Brandy Ebanez will be remembered with a silhouette marker at the annual vigil organized by the Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. at the Gjerde Center at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. It aims to honor and remember the 49 people who have died as a result of domestic violence and bring attention to the problem.

Families decorate the figures with photos and other memories of the women, men and children.

“It’s going to give the individuals affected a place to grieve, but also celebrate their loved ones ” said Talia Wolfgramm with the nonprofit.

Ebanez is the most recent suspected domestic violence death.

The 34-year-old mother of two was discovered by an off-duty Kennewick police officer fishing in the river on Sept. 29. The pregnant Kennewick woman had been strangled and hit, wrapped up in plastic and bedding and tied down with rocks, according to court records.

Her boyfriend, Richard Jacobson, 34, is being held in Multnomah County jail after being arrested on a warrant for violating a protection order to stay away from her. He is not charged with her death.

Kennewick police have said the suspect was arrested and is being held in the Multnomah County jail, but haven’t confirmed it was Jacobson.

While he hasn’t been charged with killing her, Jacobson attacked her in April and convicted of fourth-degree assault, according to Benton County court documents.

Wolfgramm said she spoke with Ebanez’s mother, who lives in Hawaii, and they will be streaming the event online for relatives there.

“We’re going to be doing a beautiful celebration of her life,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help Brandy Ebanez’s family after she was killed.

Along with the silhouettes, there will be speakers, music and luminaria candles at the event.

Tri-Cities domestic violence

Wolfgramm, who recently started working with the organization, said the nonprofit aims to educate more people about domestic violence.

Story continues

It can include physical, emotional or financial abuse, she said.

In some cases, a victim’s deaths may be a result of past abuse, such as the result of an injury from a previous assault.

Events like Thursday’s vigil help spread awareness. The organization also has been going to community organizations to help spread awareness about the services they have available.

They offer legal advocacy, housing and clothing, as well as help for gas and food for their clients. They also run a 24-hour crisis line for people to speak with someone if they need help.

Many domestic violence survivors don’t know what options are available to them, Wolfgramm said.

“We are trying educate people that (abuse) isn’t normal,” she said.

Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties can be reached at 509-735-1295.

The 24-hour crisis line is available at 509-582-9841.