🌱 Candler Hotel's Wedding Giveaway + Lunar New Year + $20M Help

If you're an essential worker who's been postponing your wedding, the Candler Hotel has an idea for spontaneous lovebirds: Enter a giveaway to win a wedding ceremony and reception this Valentine's Day, originally priced at $3500, free of charge. While all couples are welcome to enter, the Candler Hotel specifically hopes to give back to essential workers: teachers, medical workers, and first responders. To enter, email WinAWedding@msquaredpr.com, after which you'll receive a link to share your love story, describe how Covid-19 has affected your wedding, and add a photo of you and your intended. Winners will be notified by Feb. 4. (Free: AllEventsInAtlanta; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) The Lunar New Year begins Tuesday, kicking off just over two weeks of celebrations and ushering in the Year of the Tiger – the third animal in the Chinese zodiac associated with bravery, competitiveness, confidence, and unpredictability. Food always plays a big role in Lunar New Year celebrations – with dumplings, spring rolls, longevity noodles, steamed fish, and sweets like nian gao or year cake featured prominently. And, while many Lunar New Year celebrations at restaurants and community centers across Atlanta are likely to be somewhat subdued, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Eater Atlanta came up with a variety of festive options. From food specials and chef pop-ups at restaurants to performances of traditional lion and dragon dances, check out the many ways you can usher in the Lunar New Year in Atlanta. (Eater Atlanta) In an effort to support small business owners, Atlanta is receiving $20 million from Wells Fargo, according to the mayor’s office on Friday. The United Way of Greater Atlanta will work with Invest Atlanta to distribute the funding as a mix of grants and loans, with a focus on Black-owned and other businesses with diverse ownership. The donation comes from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, a roughly $420 million fund created in July 2020 to help small businesses stay open during the pandemic, with a focus on racially and ethnically diverse small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. (Free: OCGnews.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) A shooting at a northwest Atlanta bar early Saturday left one man dead and three other adults wounded. According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to the PreGame Bar and Grill in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. One man died at the scene and three other adult victims were rushed to the hospital. None of the victims were identified by police and homicide detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org. (Free: FOX 5 Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) A wrong-way driver has been charged with DUI after a crash on the Downtown Connector near 17th Street in Atlanta Saturday morning. Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a driver traveling on I-75/85 entered into oncoming traffic near the Peachtree Street overpass about 6:25 a.m., according to an Atlanta police press release. Officers found three vehicles involved in the crash and all occupants were stable when transported to the hospital. The wreck closed all but one right lane. (Free: FOX 5 Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Today in Atlanta:

Virtual Race Through Georgia 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 - Participate from home! (9:00 AM)

Pluto: King of the Kuiper Belt – Running and Walking Challenge - Participate from home! (9:00 AM)

Lunar New Year Celebration at Children's Museum of Atlanta (10:00 AM)

North Atlanta Home Show at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth (11:00 AM)

Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza at Oceans Ballroom Georgia Aquarium (1:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Drew Valley: "472 days. - 472 days is a long, long time. That's how long Lyon has been at the Lifeline Animal Project shelter. In addition to being a "long-timer," Lyon is my hands-down favorite dog at the shelter. Every time I go, I can't wait to see his big 'ole smile waiting for me around the corner. For more information and to meet Lyon, please email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or come over to Lifeline’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Dr, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA to say hi!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Sable Glen: "Greetings beautiful people! I’m inquiring about a commercial property for a nonprofit organization. We’re looking to open our food bank asap! So very grateful and thank you all in advance!Enjoy 😊" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hapeville: "Spread LOVE this Valentines Day to your friends and neighbors while supporting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Join the fun by purchasing a sign (or a few!) to place in a friend or neighbor’s yard. You can even add a sweet treat or Valentine! Then, it’s their turn to spread the love. https://choaholiday.org/" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Embry Hills: "Helping a sweet friend stay warm tonight. Reach out if you would like to donate to Atlanta’s homeless." (Nextdoor)

