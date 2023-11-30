Candler man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal West Buncombe shooting

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's office has filed second-degree murder charges against a Candler man after a late-night Nov. 29 shooting killed an Arden man.

At approximately 10:22 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Cherry Tree Drive, near Enka, and found Jeremy Greer of Arden, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound. Greer died after being transported to Mission Hospital.

Eric Jeron Wilson of Candler, 36, was charged with second-degree murder in Greers death. Wilson is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and has no bond, meaning he cannot be release at this time.

