Candler man pleads guilty to 71 counts of sexual exploitation in child pornography case

ASHEVILLE — A Candler man pleaded guilty to over 70 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Buncombe County Superior Court Nov. 14, for a child pornography case dating back to 2020 and 2021, court records say.

Michael Gauge Smith, 29, will serve 60-256 months, or about 5-21 years, in prison after pleading guilty to 34 counts of third-degree and 37 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a social media post by District Attorney Todd Williams.

On two separate occasions, Smith “uploaded and possessed digital media containing child sexual assault material,” Williams said in the post. Smith was charged for each image he possessed.

On June 15, 2021, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Smith at his home on Anna Frances Way in Candler for 15 counts of pretrial release violations, according to his arrest report. Later that same day, the sheriff’s office charged Smith with 19 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 37 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a second arrest report.

The warrants for these arrests were initiated on separate dates in January of 2021, according to the arrest report.

Smith was originally held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility but has since been released, according to an online jail database.

The Citizen Times reached out to Smith's attorney, public defender Janna Allison, who was unavailable to comment before press time.

The 29-year-old was also arrested in February 2018 on two counts of statutory rape of a child, the Citizen Times previously reported. However, those charges — which turned into one count of statutory rape of a child and one count of statutory sex with a child — were voluntarily dismissed on July 25, 2019, according to public record.

Spokesperson Aaron Sarver told the Citizen Times that Smith was in jail for an extended period of time, and he will provide additional information regarding Smith's prior bond and terms of release as soon as possible.

This story will be updated.

