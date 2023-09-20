Candler man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes dating back to 2018

ASHEVILLE - A Candler man was convicted Sept. 20 in Buncombe County Superior Court and sentenced to over 25 years in prison for committing multiple child sex crimes.

After a seven-day trial, a jury found Christopher Vance Sheridan, 44, guilty of four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, one count of incest under the age of 13 and one count of obstructing justice.

Buncombe County Courthouse (left) on Aug. 16, 2023.

"I thank Assistant District Attorneys Amy Collins and Justin Steen for their successful advocacy for justice on behalf of the juvenile victim in this week-long jury trial," District Attorney Todd Williams said in a news release. "Their trauma-informed support of the victim who courageously took the stand to confront this sex offender provided the jury with the compelling evidence needed to put Sheridan in prison for over two decades."

The offenses were reported to the Buncombe County Department of Social Services in 2018, after the juvenile victim told their mother that Sheridan was "raping (them) and touching (them) inappropriately," according to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office investigated the reports at the time, but the investigation was closed without charges after the victim recanted after threats Sheridan made to them.

More: Adult victim wins $1M against child sex abuser, coach at former Asheville Christian school

More: Alleged rape of juvenile reported at Asheville Mall in May; police say no charges filed

After speaking with a friend who had also been victimized by Sheridan, the victim again told their mother and DSS in 2021 that Sheridan was raping and touching them inappropriately, according to the news release. A second investigation by BCSO led to Sheridan's arrest on July 18, 2021. Since then, Sheridan has been held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond as he awaited trial.

Sheridan faced a maximum term of 250 years in prison, but Judge Jacqueline Grant consolidated all the sex crimes into one judgment and sentenced Sheridan to 300 to 420 months of imprisonment for statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Grant also added nine to 20 months to Sheridan's active sentence for obstructing justice.

Sheridan will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be forbidden from contacting the victim for the rest of Sheridan's life. He also must comply with Satellite Based Monitoring for 10 years after his release from prison.

More: WNC man guilty of statutory child rape, multiple child sex crimes, sentenced to 50 years

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Candler man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes