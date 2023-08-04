Candler mother charged with manslaughter after baby's overdose, blunt force trauma death

ASHEVILLE - A Candler woman was arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge Aug. 3 after her infant daughter sustained blunt force head trauma and overdosed on fentanyl.

On Sept. 8, 2022, an 8-month-old child was taken to Mission Hospital, where APD officers responded to investigate an overdose, according to an APD news release Aug. 3. According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times Aug. 4, the daughter of Samantha Higgins, 30, ingested or had contact with fentanyl, after the mother placed her daughter in “an environment where the juvenile had access to and contact with” the drug. Three days later, the infant, Dani Harmon, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the N.C. Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Harmon’s cause of death to be complications from blunt force injuries to the head and “sustained blunt forces head trauma, exposed to fentanyl,” the APD news release stated. Further investigation led detectives to conclude that the manner of death was a homicide, per the news release.

After an investigation by APD detectives in partnership with the Department of Social Services, Higgins was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Higgins is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond, and a first appearance in court was scheduled for Aug. 4.

This story will be updated.

