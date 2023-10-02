Candles lit at Chicago beach for Domestic Violence Prevention Month
Between Friends offers free services to those impacted by domestic violence, as well as prevention and education programs.
A closer look at the labor market awaits investors as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes remain in focus.
George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” sought to create a book that equips young Black and queer people with tools and resources that Johnson said he would have found valuable in their younger years. The book was met with resounding praise and awards but also with backlash, landing near the top of the list of banned books in America.
Biden has formally sided with striking auto workers against their corporate bosses. Here's what could go wrong.
Commentary from Nike executives showed that despite mounting headwinds, demand isn't slowing down for the global athletic apparel leader.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
Author Jesse Andrews, whose 2012 novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” became the 10th-most-banned book in America last year, questions the real harm of exposing young people to books.
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
Google is sending Jamboard on its way to the company's ever-growing graveyard full of products and services that didn't quite work out
Rodríguez was in no mood to talk to Astros reliever Hector Neris following a heated incident during Wednesday's game.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
In a live chat earlier this month, Elon Musk said X would charge users "a small monthly payment" to use its service -- a necessity, he explained, in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. CNBC's Julia Boorstin, who was conducting the interview, wanted to know how such a shift would impact X's business, which today is largely reliant on ad revenue. Yaccarino, who joined X from NBCU, where she had been chairman of its advertising and partnerships group, would surely have known if X was attempting to shift away from its largely ad-supported model to one that also relied on user subscriptions to generate revenue.
Adobe Photoshop is out of beta on the web browser and empowered with AI.
Epic Games is laying off 16% of its employees, impacting about 870 people, the Fortnite maker announced on Thursday. The company also announced that it's divesting Bandcamp, an online audio distribution platform it acquired last year, and spinning off most of SuperAwesome, a kid-safe technology developer that it acquired in 2020. "For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a memo to employees.