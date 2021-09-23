How to make candy bark with leftover candy

Eating Well

Starring delish autumn veggies like Brussels sprouts, beets, sweet potatoes and more, each of these recipes contains 400 calories or fewer per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and Lemon-Garlic Dump Dinner with Chicken, Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts are delicious, healthy meals to end your day on the highest note. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.