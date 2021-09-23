How to make candy bark with leftover candy
Don't let leftover candy go to waste. Try this fun candy bark recipe.
Don't let leftover candy go to waste. Try this fun candy bark recipe.
They’re simple to make, easy to love, and super versatile.
Comfort food from countries around the world, iconic southern dishes, and vegetarian offerings are shooting up in popularity on menus nationwide.
Starring delish autumn veggies like Brussels sprouts, beets, sweet potatoes and more, each of these recipes contains 400 calories or fewer per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and Lemon-Garlic Dump Dinner with Chicken, Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts are delicious, healthy meals to end your day on the highest note. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.
Our reporter compared four fried-chicken sandwiches. While she thought KFC nailed the crunch, she decided that Popeyes won on flavor.
Insider asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favorite easy hacks to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level.
An Insider reporter used instant pancake mix to create thick and fluffy pancakes in the air fryer in less than five minutes.
Pumpkin, maple, cinnamon—we're here for it!
They’re “shrimply the best” according to Justin Chapple.
Small bites with big flavor, five easy dinners, and a vegan alternative to buffalo wings that's perfect for football season—all from the latest issue of Real Simple.
The best salads are fall salads.
The Chefman Smokeless Indoor Grill has been a customer favorite for years and it's on sale at both Amazon and Target for a limited time.
"Shody still got it… shody never lost it 😂"
Recipes including meatballs, chicken salad, and sweet-potato hash can be kept in insulated containers until it's time to eat.
With chocolate cream cheese frosting? Sign us up!
Dark chocolate is a favorite sweet and indulgent treat
With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...
"So hot!" 🔥🔥🔥🔥
An eggnog-like beverage made with rum, coconut, and spices, coquito is a Christmastime (or anytime, really) drink worth adding to the menu.
The controversial meal plan includes hot dogs and ice cream.
These Latin American recipes — from ajiaco to arepas — have a special place in both our hearts and our stomachs.