From candy to cookbooks: Your guide to great gifts for foodies in Oklahoma City

When shopping for the ones you love, there are a lot of things you can consider, from the thought behind the items chosen to the impact on the economy.

If you want to keep the presents for those on your list local and your loved ones have a penchant for food and drink, there is no shortage of great local businesses to support during the holiday season.

Here are more than a dozen local food and beverage shop, brand and product ideas that are sure to inspire your holiday giving.

Gift baskets and bags with a variety of items and price levels are available at Gourmet Gallery.

1. Gourmet Gallery, 3325 S Boulevard #107 in Edmond

Not sure what to get someone? Custom curate a basket filled with gourmet food, drink and gift options from Edmond's Gourmet Gallery and you can't go wrong. Choose from Made in Oklahoma products and items from farther away as well. To create a basket, just head into the store, choose your basket size and items to go inside and pay. Or, if that's too stressful, you can choose from a selection of carefully crafted baskets made by the owners who have been putting together sought-after gift baskets for individuals and companies alike for decades.

2. Sailor & The Dock, 617 W Sheridan Ave

At Sailor & The Dock you'll find a variety of shops to choose from, including options for food, beverage and beyond. Whether you're buying a gift card for coffee or tea at Hunny & Honey, shopping sustainable eats and goods at Re:Supply, or picking up pasta, olive oils and other gourmet groceries from Della Terra Pasta and The Oil Tree, there's something for everyone at Sailor & the Dock. Gift options extend well beyond food and beverage with fitness, clothing, book, plant and other shopping options available on site, as well.

3. Mollycoddled Hashslinger, 12100 N Rockwell Ave., Suite 7

Another great option for Made in Oklahoma items is Mollycoddled Hashslinger. This Oklahoma confectioner makes candy in house but also sells a selection of items from other Oklahoma brands. With their lines of marshmollys, candy floss, caramels and more, you're sure to find something the sweets lover on your list will enjoy.

Single scoop cards for Boom Town Creamery ice cream make great stocking stuffers.

4. Boom Town Creamery, multiple locations

Grab your ice cream-loving friends and family single scoop cards to stuff their stocking with, or go big with a pint of the month card, which gives them a pint of their choosing every month, all year long. For store location information, go to https://boomtowncreamery.com/index.php/location/.

5. Woody Candy Company, 922 NW 70 Street

Have a family member who can't get enough of Aunt Bill's Brown Candy? Then perhaps you should head into Woody Candy Company and buy a box to stow under the tree. While you're there check out the company's selection of brittles, hard candies, clusters, fudge and more.

Corn Dance: Inspired First American Cuisine

6. 'Corn Dance: Inspired First American Cuisine' by Loretta Barrett Oden

This cookbook, written by Potawatomi chef Loretta Barrett Oden with contributions by Beth Dooley, will allow the recipient to tap into Oden's Oklahoma upbringing and Indigenous heritage through the flavors she's grown up using in her own cooking.

Another must-have cookbook for the Oklahoma-loving cook comes this collection of recipes and stories from Oklahoma's Country Queen herself: Reba McEntire, with a foreword by fellow country star and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks. Featuring photos and stories from Reba's life and recipes from her own kitchen, along with those of her loved ones and her restaurant, this book isn't likely to let anyone down.

For the experimental home cook, spice blends from The Spice Girl Kitchen feature global flavors free of salt and sugar, to punch up the palate of any dish without unnecessary additives. Find blends ranging from Cajun to Cuban, Greek to Thai and beyond online. The brand even has a signature Okie Rub and recipes you can make with its blends available online.

A selection of the various chocolates available at Good Girl Chocolate, including the 13-piece heart assortment, center, given to stars at this year’s Grammys.

If it's good enough for the Grammys, it's good enough for the family. Choose from individual bars, bar assortments and truffles from this black and woman-owned local chocolate business that makes dairy-free, soy-free, non-GMO single origin chocolates sweetened with organic plant-based sweeteners.

From designer cookie houses and cookie and cake kits to a full line of Glittery Sugar, your beloved baker can take their creations to another level with this woman-owned Oklahoma City-based company. Named to The Women Presidents Organization list of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for the second year in a row, bakery bling offers the first 100% edible glitter made with FDA-approved ingredients. The company's products are also dairy-free, nut-free, and certified kosher.

A bar kit is one of many gift options available at Barkeep Supply in Oklahoma City.

11. Barkeep, 1121 North Walker Ave.

Grab a variety of cocktail accoutrements from glassware and bar tools to specialty ingredients, or spring for a group gift you can all experience together when you book a cocktail making class at Barkeep. There's even novelty items like scented candles for the cocktail lover in your life.

12. Savory Spice Shop, 4400 N Western Ave.

From specialty spice blends to baking supplies and kitchen tools to cocoa mixes and other specialty snacks and foods, Savory Spice Shop is a playground for homecooks, bakers and adventurous eaters alike. Head in and peruse the wide variety of flavorful items available and pick up some delicious stocking stuffers or gifts for everyone on your list.

The Jones Assembly has a special Disco Nap ornament to commemorate one of its signature cocktails.

If you have a family member or friend that adores The Jones Assembly or loves their Disco Nap cocktail, this ornament is a great gift to celebrate that. Order online or visit The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Ave., in person to purchase.

14. Local beer

The beer lover in your life and OKC's local breweries will both benefit from your purchase of a six-pack, growler or gift-card to use at a local brewery on products of their choosing.

Marcus smith roasts coffee beans at Elemental Coffee in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City has a number of locally owned coffee shops with great gift options.

15. Local coffee

Instead of buying a giftcard to Starbucks for your coworker this year, head to one of OKC's local coffee shops and grab one of their's, or a bag of whole beans or ground coffee.

We have a great list of local coffee shops here, that would love your support and are happy to brew up great drinks for your friends and family just as deliciously as the chains.

16. Gift cards for local restaurants

Give your friends and family the gift of trying a new local restaurant or visiting one of your favorite spots in town by buying gift cards. Great as a stocking stuffer or gift, pair gift cards with a bottle of wine, movie or theater tickets, as a way to gift a couple a much-needed date night.

OKC Soda Co. offers pop in flavors like Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Acai, Root Beer and Lemon Lime.

Even more local brands and stores to shop for food and beverage gifts

