From Candy Corn to Kit Kats: The most popular (and hated) Halloween candy by state

With Halloween just a few weeks away, people will bring big scores of candy home to snack on or giveaway to trick-or-treaters.

A new ranking by CandyStore.com reveals what candies might be most popular in your state as well as the nation's most loved and hated candies.

Is your classic favorite candy ranked as one of the worst? Is your least liked candy actually a favorite in some states? Here is what the country had to say, according to Candy Store.

What is the most popular candy?

CandyStore.com has been delivering and distributing bulk orders of candy across the country since 2007. Using sales data for the time period before Halloween, the distributor determined which candy was the most popular with the winner being: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Here are the top 10 most popular candies in America, according to CandyStore.com:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups M&Ms Hot tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Starburst Hershey Kisses Candy Corn Hershey Mini Bars Snickers

What is the 'worst' candy?

For the second year in a row, Circus Peanuts have reclaimed the throne as America’s “worst candy” after being replaced by candy corn four years ago. To determine the best and worst candies ever, Candy Store used rankings from multiple websites, as well as surveying over 15,000 customers on their favorite candies.

Candy Store then used a point system where a candy voted No. 1 received 10 points, No. 2 received nine points and so on.

Here are the rest of the 10 "worst" candies ever:

Circus Peanuts Candy Corn Necco Wafers Peanut Butter Kisses Wax Cola Bottles Mary Janes Smarties Licorice Bit-O-Honey Tootsie Roll

What is the 'best' candy?

The best candy is also the most popular – Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Here are the top 10:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups M&Ms Snickers Hot Tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Hershey Bar Kit Kat Twix Butterfinger

Top three most popular candies in every state

Click on Candy Store's interactive map to view the top three candies your state loves.

Source: CandyStore.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The most popular Halloween candy by state, and which candies we hate