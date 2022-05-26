Candy, snacks made with Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella concerns, rebates offered

In the aftermath of a recall of some Jif peanut butter products, more items that include the peanut butter have now been recalled, too.

Among the other products recalled out of caution for potential salmonella contamination: fruit and vegetable to-go cups with peanut butter sold at 7-Eleven and Wawa stores, snacks sold nationwide at stores such as Albertsons and Safeway and fudge sold at Walmart, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other state and local health agencies, have begun investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to some Jif products. Manufacturer J.M. Smucker Co. on May 20 announced a voluntary recall of some products including creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butters produced at a plant in Lexington, Kentucky.

For list of products recalled and numbers and codes to know if your product is affected, go to the FDA site.

So far, 16 people in 12 states have reported illnesses connected to the outbreak, the CDC said. Two were hospitalized.

RECALL DATABASE: Check USA TODAY's recall resource for the latest updates

Verizon customer?: Your bill is about to go up in June as wireless carrier raises fees.

J.M. Smucker has set up an online form for consumers seeking a rebate for recalled products.

"We are committed to reimbursing affected consumers," the company says on the site.

The rebate option comes after the company initially suggested consumers throw away the products. But consumers do not have to have the products to seek a rebate, the company told USA TODAY in a statement. "We are asking consumers to fill out the form to the best of their ability and we will work to issue appropriate reimbursement."

The company said, as part of standard procedure, it temporarily stopped production at its primary manufacturing plant for Jif in Lexington, Kentucky, to work with officials in their outbreak investigation. In the meantime, the Smucker plant in Memphis, which also makes Jif, will "maximize output," the company said.

Story continues

How big is the Jif recall?

Health officials and the company have not released information about the size of the recall – how much peanut butter was produced and shipped, and how many products are involved.

That's not unusual because it can take weeks to assess how many products were affected, said Sarah Sorscher, deputy director of regulatory affairs for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization focused on food systems.

"Peanut butter makes its way into a lot of products," she told USA TODAY. "It would not be surprising if this recall was expanded in the coming weeks to cover additional products and brands."

Peanut butter also has a long shelf life, she said, "so this recall is likely to drag on for months, with many consumers and even some retailers failing to identify the recalled product promptly."

During a soy butter recall in 2017, Sorscher said, "consumers were able to order the recalled product on Amazon five months after the recall."

The FDA has said a 2010 environmental sample taken at the Lexington, Kentucky, plant has linked the current strain of salmonella to the plant.

That suggests there has been a long-standing contamination there, said Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer and advocate who is representing a client who says they became sick due to a peanut butter product that was affected.

"The 2010 sample and the 2022 illnesses are a whole genome sequence match – meaning they are identical," he told USA TODAY. "It means that the exact strain of salmonella was in the plant at least 12 years."

The FDA's inspection database also shows additional matching salmonella samples from 2014 from Kentucky, likely the same plant, Marler said. "Smuckers and the FDA should confirm that and release all inspection reports since 2010."

More recalled products made with Jif

►Albertsons. Albertsons Companies, which has more than 2,200 stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia, has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items made with Jif peanut butter including its Readymeals Quad Peanut Butter, Apple, Pretzel, Brownie snack sold in 23 states at stores including ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Balducci's, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Safeway and Vons.

Other items were sold at stores including Haggen, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, and Jewel-Osco.

►Fudgeamentals. The Melville, New York, company is recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8-ounce plastic containers and 16-ounce plastic trays.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Fresh Del Monte is recalling four products with fresh-cut fruits and Jif peanut butter sold at stores including 7-Eleven. The recall comes after J.M. Smucker recalled some Jif products possible contaminated with salmonella.

►Fresh Del Monte. The food maker is recalling four products including Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter sold at stores including 7-Eleven. They were identified with a “Best If Used By” date on, or before, May 30, 2022.

►Wawa. Wawa quit selling the 16-ounce Jif Creamy Peanut Butter it has sold at its stores and has recalled the apple and peanut butter dipper sold.

►Country Fresh. The Spring, Texas, company is recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups – containing foods such as apples, cheese, celery, pretzels and peanut butter – distributed in various retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. Some have Best By dates through June 4.

►Coblentz Chocolate Company. The Walnut Creek, Ohio, company is recalling several products including Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, and select gift boxes with assorted candies.

►Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc. The Portland, Oregon, company is recalling celery and apple to-go cups with Jif Peanut Butter, distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from Feb. 19 through May 23.

►Taher Inc. The Plymouth, Minnesota, company is recalling 6.3 ounce Fresh Seasons Power Packs, with cheese, grapes and other foods, as well as Jif peanut butter, distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines. They have expiration dates ranging from May 24 to May 31.

►Garden Cut. The Indianapolis, Indiana, company is recalling Garden Cut fresh apple and celery to-go products distributed to seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

►Wilbur Chocolate. Food company Cargill is voluntarily recalling some Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and online at Wilburbuds.com.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jif peanut butter recall: Snacks, candy recalled for salmonella risk