Candy wrapper trail leads Ga. deputies to arrest 7 they say burglarized multiple homes

A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to seven people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan.

The incidents occurred between Oct. 4-7.

One of the incidents occurred on Oct. 4, when deputies were called to a home on Thomas Way about a possible burglary.

Once deputies arrived, the victim stated that he left his home around 6 a.m., and when he returned at 2 p.m., he noticed his truck was moved into the garage.

When the victim went inside his home, he found a maroon Carhartt beanie on the kitchen counter that wasn’t his and noticed some of his items missing, the incident report stated. The victim also said that he noticed someone tried to pull his dining room A/C unit out.

The victim says several items were missing, including a Husqvarna chainsaw, anxiety medicine, Mossberg 500, SIG Sauer P320 and a high point.

After further investigation, deputies learned that the suspects would allegedly use the woods as a shortcut to get to and from the homes.

Authorities said they would stash the stolen items in the woods and use leaves to cover them up.

The suspects stole food from several victims, including a bag of miniature Milky Ways. Investigators found the Milky Way wrappers discarded in the woods and were able to follow the trail, which led them to the home of one of the suspects.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerald Bennett, Ryan Murrow, Amber Brooks, Kevin Atkins, Alan Caswell, Brooke Fields and Tracy Hendrix.

Heard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marvin Rachalla. One juvenile was also arrested.

Deputies in Heard County were able to recover one of the stolen guns and reached out to Coweta County, which was able to link Rachalla with the crime ring.

Deputies say the suspects are responsible for two separate homes being burglarized and five cars being broken into. This is an ongoing investigation with more crimes and arrests possible.

