Canes’ All-American safety Kinchens carried off on a stretcher in win against Texas A&M

A celebratory night at Hard Rock Stadium became a scary one in the waning moments of the Miami Hurricanes’ 48-33 win against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies when Kamren Kinchens had to be stretchered off the field following a fourth-quarter collision.

Kinchens, who was a first-team All-American last season and contributed to two takeaways Saturday, made a tackle on Texas A&M’s final drive and bent backward awkwardly. Unable to move, Kinchens remained on the field for several minutes, tended to be doctors and trainers with players from both teams kneeling on the field near him.

Kinchens was talking and at least initially able to move his hands, according to the ABC broadcast, and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The junior had seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery to help Miami get its biggest win since at least 2021. Kinchens is a hometown star for the Hurricanes, a former standout at Northwestern in Miami and one of the program’s most important leaders.

The Hurricanes and Aggies played out the final 1:58 after the injury, with Miami hanging on to get the two-score win.

Kinchens’ injury, however, cast a pall over the Hurricanes’ victory.

Miami and Texas A&M were playing the final mostly meaningless minutes when Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman completed a 20-yard pass to Anias Smith to convert on fourth-and 8. Kinchens and fellow defensive back Jaden Davis sandwiched the Texas A&M wide receiver, with Kinchens’ neck snapping back as he led with his upper body on the hit.

Kinchens’ teammates initially watched from the sideline, and inched in closer as doctors and trainers tended to him. Fellow defensive back James Williams, a close friend, stood over Kinchens and talked to him as doctors treated him, and fans in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium crossed their fingers.