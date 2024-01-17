Caney Valley Public Schools extend support after fire claims 6-year-old, two adults

After a house fire claimed the lives of a young elementary student and two adults in Ramona last Friday, Caney Valley Public Schools Superintendent Steven Cantrell expressed the district's profound sorrow and condolences Wednesday on the district's Facebook page.

"As with the communities we represent, we are devastated by this loss," Cantrell stated in a Facebook post. He urged the Caney Valley patrons, parents, and students to pray for the family.

The community is reeling from the loss of 6-year-old Laken Bowline, along with Linsay Bowline and Jayne George.

Fatal house fire in the 300 block of Keeler Street in Ramona.

Recognizing the impact of such an event on students, Caney Valley Elementary will provide counselors and specialists on Thursday to assist any student needing support.

In addition, anyone interested in helping the George family can donate to the "George Family Benefit Account" by mailing a check to or visiting any of the six American Bank of Oklahoma locations.

