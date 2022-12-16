Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2022

Cango Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.12 EPS, expectations were $0.06.

Jiayuan Lin: Hello everyone and welcome to Cango's third quarter 2022 earnings call. In the third quarter market conditions in China's automotive industry remain challenging due to COVID-19 resurgences across the country and the complex external operating environment. However, the change in consumption behavior brought on by the pandemic with consumers shifting to online shopping, it's reshaping the transaction model of the whole automotive industry. Beyond that policies released in the last two quarters, that if it imposed new and used car sales have not only boosted confidence among industry participants, but also improved the order of the industry, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development and prosperity of China's automotive industry.

In the face of these evolving market trends and regulatory changes, we remain focused on our car trading transaction business during the third quarter and continue to implement our dual platform strategy covering both the new and used car markets. We further improved our service capabilities and enhanced our supply chain stickiness through service standardization taking full advantage of our over 10 years of industry expertise, deep insights into the lower tier markets and outstanding supply chain support. Meanwhile, we continue to empower downstream medium to small sized dealers with high margin product offerings to further strengthen our platforms instrumental row as customer acquisition and delivery channel. We delivered a solid operational performance in the third quarter with our total revenues reaching RMB 420 million, of which revenues from car trading transactions was about 350 million, accounting for over 83% of total revenues.

Next, I'd like to share some highlights of our third quarter business performance. Let's begin with the new car trading transactions business, for our self-owned new cars, we expanded our vehicle inventory while also diversified by brand and model. We have made good headway in our ongoing negotiations with large OEMs including GAC Mitsubishi, FAW Volkswagen and FAW Audi. More and more OEMs are recognizing the value of our deep industry know-how and full-service capabilities around auto transactions especially in lower tier markets. Furthermore, we have sharpened our team skills in evaluating car models and prices empowering us to further increase vehicle diversity and stock and sell cars that better align with local demand, which in turn enhances our localized competitive advantages.

With respect to transaction facilitation services, we continue to create and commercialize services to meet dealers' needs with a focus on standardization. We have launched a series of payment functions and products to improve dealers experience on that platform reinforcing their stickiness. Our Cango Haoche Platform progressed steadily during the third quarter with 9350 dealers in 31 provinces and 305 cities on the platform as of September 30, 2022. Our self-owned inventory on the platform currently includes 43 vehicle models across 23 auto brands and the 30-model series. We sold a total of 12,639 cars during the first nine months of 2022 including 7677 new energy vehicles resulting in the penetration rates of EVs exceeding 60%. In addition to a steady supply of high-quality new cars, we continue to refine our online product offerings for dealers.

We unveiled several key standardized products in October, including deposit guarantee, Chinese name is called and also hassle-free vehicle replacement and maintenance service to wheel as well as customer lead generation service or . These enriched services have encouraged an increase in the frequency and a variety of dealers online activities leading to form new online transaction behavior and increasing the stickiness on our platform. In the third quarter the cumulative number of car source is posted and car search entries on our platform more than quadrupled, quarter-over-quarter to nearly 10,000. It is also worth mentioning that since the Cango Haoche app was launched at the end of the second quarter of this year, it has attracted over 300,000 pageviews and more than 27,000 unique visitors in total by the end of September.

We also integrated a one-click connection to our aftermarket and automotive financing facilitation services during the quarter. Dealers can easily access our efficient and high-quality aftermarket and financial services on the Cango Haoche app. Speaking of aftermarket services, we met dealers, multifaceted insurance needs with a comprehensive industry, I mean insurance product metrics centered on auto insurance alongside customized non-auto insurance products. Regarding automotive financing facilitation, the overdue ratios rose slightly a quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter due to pandemic recurrences in various regions. As the outlook on our future qualitative performance remains cautious. We plan to tighten risk controls and strengthen post the management.

We are confident that by improving operational efficiency and asset quality in the business, we can keep our overall overdue ratio within a relatively safe range. From supply chain disruptions to data store closures, the pandemic has brought unprecedented volatility and uncertainty to China's auto market. Against this backdrop, we are striving to build a new digital supply chain with the Cango Haoche platform provided diverse solutions for auto dealers to address their needs across car sourcing, logistics, vehicle registration and other car trading related business. Technology empowered car transaction platform ecosystem can not only improve dealers' operational models, but also significantly alleviate traditional dealers' capital logistics and inventory constraints.

It can also accept the rights the technological development and digitization of the circular automotive market while facilitating business transformation throughout the automotive industry. Now moving on to our latest progress in used car transaction business. Based on the operational experience of Cango Haoche platform we are officially launched our Cango U-Car WeChat mini program to provide dealers with more convenient used car transaction services. As of the end of the third quarter Cango U-Car mini programs has accumulated over 290,000 pageviews and 15,000 unique visitors with more than 3000 registered dealers. Self-owned used car model is one of Cango U-Car's primary advantages and also the focus of our ongoing exploration in the used car market.

Thanks to our massive dealer network across newer tier cities as well as industry experience. We have abundance sources of high-quality used cars, such as vehicles replaced by our financing facilitation customers, repossessed cars from our asset management department and wholesale used cars from our OEM partners. Furthermore, our self-owned car model exhibits strong user stickiness and manageable risks. Given these positives, we plan to prioritize and promote this model going forward. Our high-quality used car sources are also Cango U-Car's with dealers combined with our professional one-on-one matching services, Cango U-Car has highly improved dealers trading experience, and the used car transaction efficiency. Since the launch of Cango U-Car mini program dealers have gradually developed online transactions behavior, and their engagement on the platform is increasing daily.

Given the growing popularity of the WeChat mini program among dealers, we are developing a net version of Cango U-Car and expect to launch it within a year with the goal of delivering more comprehensive and convenience services. Looking at the future of the used car market favorable policies released in quick succession earlier this year energized the used car sales. In early July, 17 government departments jointly unveiled measures to facilitate the trading and circulation of used cars. For example, restrictions on the cross regional transfer of used vehicles that meet national five emission standards were lifted nationwide beginning August 1. Temporary ownership registration by dealers will be allowed as of October 1. While the number of used car transactions by individuals will be limited starting in 2023.

These measures will be 10 changes in used car transactions shifting competitive fields from price to quality, service and user interest protection. Furthermore, used cars play a critical role in the circulation of the car market. Restrictions on used car sales deter car owners from replacing or upgrading their cars bringing on new car sales. Therefore the efforts to promote the orderly and healthy developments of the used car industry will also be significant in boosting new car sales. In short Cango U-Car represents an important strategic component of future development plans. We are confident that by harnessing the power of our rich industry expertise and well established a lower tier marketing network, we can leverage Cango Haoche to capture policy driven opportunities in the used car market, while providing dealers with better products and services.

Meanwhile with our dealers as the touch point Cango Haoche can bring more high-quality cars and standardized services to our broad user base in lower tier markets. For the foreseeable future, we expect sporadic and COVID-19 resurgences and a complex global macroeconomic environment to continue to create many uncertainties in China's automotive industry. In the face of such uncertainty, we will remain prudent with our vision always in mind. Meanwhile, we will leverage our longtime strengths to develop our new and used car businesses in parallel and elevate our one stop platform service capabilities, creating value for OEMs and dealers alike and making car purchases simple and enjoyable. Next, I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Zhang for a review of the company's financial performance.

Michael Zhang: Thanks, Jiayuan. Hello everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings call. Before I start to review our financials, please note that unless otherwise stated all numbers are in RMB terms and all percentage comparisons are on a year-over-year basis. Our third quarter performance showcased the resilience and strength of our car trading transaction business even in a challenging environment. We recorded a total revenue of 416.4 million, outperformed our previous guidance. Car trading transaction business delivered revenues of 347.2 million continued to play an essential role in our platform. Now let's move on to our costs and expenses during the quarter. Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter 2022 were 608.8 million compared with 839.6 million in the same period 2021.

Cost of revenue in the third quarter 2022 decreased to 388.7 million from 610.5 million in the same period 2021. As a percentage our total cost of revenue in the third quarter 2022 was 93.3% compared with 76.3% in the same period 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in car trading transaction share of total revenues. Car trading transaction normally present a high-cost revenue ratio thus pushing up the overall ratio. Sales and marketing expense in the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 17.9 million from 46.8 million in the same period 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter 2022 was 4.3% compared with 5.8% in the same period 2021. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased to 57.8 million from 64 million in the same period 2021.

As a percentage of total revenue, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter 2022 was 13.9% compared with 8% in the same period 2021. Research and development expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased to 10.2 million from 17.4 million in the same period 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, research and development expenses in the third quarter 2022 was 2.4% compared with 2.2% in the same period 2021. Net loss on risk assurance liability in the third quarter 2022 was 85 million compared with 55.5 million in the same period 2021. Net loss on risk assurance liability was mainly due to a sequential increase in a default rate since 2021. We recorded loss from operations of 192.3 million in the third quarter 2022 compared with 39 million in the same period 2021.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was 130.3 million, non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the third quarter 2022 was 110 million. On a per share basis, diluted net loss per ADS in the third quarter 2022 was 0.96 and diluted non-GAAP adjusted net loss per ADS in the same period was 0.81. Moving on to our balance sheet, as of September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalent of 745 million compared with 1250.7 million as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the company had short-term investments of two 2.7 billion compared with 2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter 2022, we are now predicting our total revenue to be between 450 million and 500 million. Please note that this forecast reflects our current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions which are subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks, operator, we are now ready to take questions.

