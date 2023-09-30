CanHope provides support for cancer patients Aiken and surrounding counties

Sep. 30—October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one local nonprofit is supporting not only breast cancer patients, but also all cancer patients.

"We will help out patients to get what they need," said Brent Slack, who serves as a volunteer and as chair the board of directors for CanHope.

CanHope is a nonprofit agency that helps all cancer patients with medical costs and helps patients get to and from their chemotherapy appointments.

Slack said the agency also helps with medication costs, but doesn't have enough funding to pay for chemotherapy.

CanHope serves patients in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Orangeburg counties.

"We are kind of giving people hope," Slack said.

According to the American Cancer Society, it estimates that for 2023, around 1.1 million people would be diagnosed with any form of cancer like lung, prostate and breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society said breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the United States at 30%, or 1 in 3 women. For 2023, the society estimates that about 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, about 55,710 new cases of ductal carcinoma (DCIS) and that 43,700 women will die from breast cancer.

Slack said in order to receive help from CanHope, patients have to apply and would have to meet federal guidelines. He said CanHope mostly helps with gas mileage because some patients have to travel long distances for treatments.

In relation to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CanHope partners with Balancing Touch Boutique at The Cancer Care Institute of Carolina in getting breast cancer patients fitted for wigs and getting breast prosthetics and arm compression sleeves. Slack said if a patient is unable to cover the cost for the items, they help with the cost.

Slack said after October, CanHope usually assists more breast cancer patients because of the increased awareness and education during that time.

"We typically see an increase in the months following because folks have seen it out in the community in the news," he said.

Slack said due to funding the agency has had to cut back on some resources, so the agency mostly runs on volunteers now. He said with COVID-19 they were unable to do in-person fundraising events like a golf tournament.

Slack said the agency is always looking for volunteers in helping the needs of patients.

"It's strictly a volunteer group," he said.

He said with Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching, the best way to stop the progress of breast cancer is to have self-exams, education and early detection.

Those who would like to help CanHope or be connected with it as a resource can call 803-649-5433 or visit www.canhope.life.