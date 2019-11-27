Canine HealthCheck Upgrades Their Product to Become the Largest and Most Comprehensive Genetic Screen Available for Dogs

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canine HealthCheck®, a product of Paw Print Genetics®, a division of Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc.®, has expanded to become the largest and most comprehensive genetic screen for canine health available. Canine HealthCheck now tests dogs for more than 100 new diseases and traits, including coat colors. This new kit called the Comprehensive Canine HealthCheck kit, screens for more than 250 inherited diseases and traits commonly found in dogs.

In addition to becoming the largest and most comprehensive genetic screen for dogs, the Canine HealthCheck website now has a new look and feel, along with other new features such as a health profile and a breed profile highlighting the results for diseases specific for the dog's breed. Previously, the Canine HealthCheck was limited to only dogs within the United States. With this new update, customers can purchase the Canine HealthCheck anywhere in the world. Due to this, activation codes are no longer required when online purchases are made.

Using a simple cheek swab, customers can collect samples from their dogs within the comfort of their own home. Once samples are sent back to the Paw Print Genetics laboratory, results will be reported within 14 days, one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. The reports will show results for each disease gene region as normal, carrier, or at-risk for the diseases. Colors and traits will now display the dog's genotype to provide interesting insights into the genetics of their dog.

Lisa Shaffer, CEO of Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. states, "The information provided by the Canine HealthCheck to dog owners allows them to be proactive about their dog's health and provides peace of mind regarding these common, genetic conditions. We are proud to serve dogs world-wide and provide the ultimate in genetic healthcare for dogs."

The Canine HealthCheck is the only true genetic screen that was developed by veterinarians and PhD geneticists expertly trained in genetic diagnostics to ensure the highest accuracy rate in the industry.

About Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Genetics Veterinary Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2012. Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. is dedicated to achieving optimal genetic health for your companion animals by providing outstanding resources for dog, cat and bird owners, breeders, trainers, and veterinarians.

