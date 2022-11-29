Canisius basketball recruit pleads guilty to gun possession

Nov. 29—A Wisconsin man in Buffalo as a basketball recruit for Canisius College who was arrested in June is facing seven years in prison after pleading guilty to gun possession charges.

Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin pleaded guilty Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon (Class "D" felonies).

About 10 p.m. on June 12, Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center on Main Street in the City of Buffalo when they observed a magazine from a handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat of McGee's vehicle. When confronted by public safety officers, McGee, who was recruited to play basketball at the college, was found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns. The weapons were found inside of a fanny pack on his person.

McGee faces a maximum of 7 in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 3. He remains released on bail set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commends the Canisius College Department of Public Safety and the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi of the Felony Trials Bureau.