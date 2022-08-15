Has Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Canlan Ice Sports' (TSE:ICE) stock increased by 3.0% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Canlan Ice Sports' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canlan Ice Sports is:

13% = CA$5.5m ÷ CA$43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Canlan Ice Sports' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Canlan Ice Sports seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while Canlan Ice Sports has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 38% . Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Canlan Ice Sports' performance with the industry and found thatCanlan Ice Sports' performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 2.8% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Canlan Ice Sports fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Canlan Ice Sports Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Canlan Ice Sports has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 5 risks we have identified for Canlan Ice Sports.

