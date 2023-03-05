Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after we looked into Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Canlan Ice Sports is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CA$1.9m ÷ (CA$120m - CA$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Canlan Ice Sports has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Canlan Ice Sports has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Canlan Ice Sports, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.8% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Canlan Ice Sports to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Canlan Ice Sports' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 2.3% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Canlan Ice Sports does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

