Cann Group (ASX:CAN) adds AU$14m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 79%

This week we saw the Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) share price climb by 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 79%. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

The recent uptick of 16% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Cann Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Cann Group saw its revenue grow by 54% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cann Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.7% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cann Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

