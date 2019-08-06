Canna-Bust! These 6 Pot Stocks Lost at Least 25% in July

For years, marijuana stocks have been the buzzy go-to investment. If investors had the stomach and wherewithal to invest in some of the most popular names back at the beginning of 2016, they'd likely be sitting on gains of more than 1,000% right now. Even investors who bought into the industry during the first quarter made out quite well, with the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which holds more than four dozen cannabis stocks of various weightings, gaining over 50%.

But the past four months haven't been so green for the marijuana industry, with July being a flat-out canna-bust! Last month, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF lost almost 12% of its value, with 85% of the nearly five dozen pot stocks I follow declining. Worse yet, 2 out of 3 cannabis stocks lost at least 10% in July.

But among the decliners was a group that we can clearly call the worst of the worst. Six pot stocks wound up shedding at least a quarter of their value in July. Here they are, listed in descending order by their decline.

A smoldering cannabis bud that's turning black. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. CannTrust Holdings: Down 53.2%

It should come as no surprise that July's disaster du jour was Ontario-based cannabis grower CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST), which shed more than half of its value.

Roughly one month ago, CannTrust admitted that it had grown cannabis plants in five unlicensed rooms at its flagship Niagara campus between October 2018 and March 2019 (these rooms became licensed in April). As a result of this admission, regulatory agency Health Canada put 5,200 kilos of inventory on hold, and the company withheld 7,500 kilos of additional inventory at its much smaller Vaughan campus.

Since this announcement, we've learned that fake walls may have been used to purposefully trick regulators from seeing cannabis plants growing in these unlicensed rooms, and that emails suggest management was aware of the illegal growing operations. Not shockingly, Peter Aceto was terminated as CEO, and the company is currently contending with a suspension of sales activity as it awaits its punishment from Health Canada.

While a sale is possible, and CannTrust looks to have puzzle pieces that a suitor would find attractive, the danger of a full license revocation rightly has investors keeping their distance.