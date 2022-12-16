Cannabis-Backing Thai Party Sees Influx of Defectors Before Vote

Patpicha Tanakasempipat
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party, best known for its cannabis decriminalization policy, welcomed dozens of lawmakers from other parties as new members, shoring up its role as a potential kingmaker in the next election.

Nearly 40 politicians on Friday joined Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party after resigning their seats in the current parliament, as required by law. They mainly came from the ruling pro-military Palang Pracharath party and biggest opposition party Pheu Thai, which are set to battle for supremacy in a vote due to be called by March.

Party leader Anutin said he didn’t aim to sabotage Palang Pracharath by recruiting so many of its lawmakers, and that he was still willing to be “the mouse helping the lion.”

“We’re not putting pressure on anyone,” he said. “We’re docile and cooperative. We know what’s appropriate and what isn’t.”

The mass exodus to Bhumjaithai came after reports of parliamentary resignations earlier this week, as political parties prepare election campaigns and unveil candidates to run for office. Bhumjaithai is widely tipped to hold the balance of power next year like it did during the last election in 2019, when it helped Palang Pracharath form the coalition government and back then-junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha as a civilian prime minister.

Following the recent resignations, Thailand’s 500-member House of Representatives is down to 439 members, including 247 from the 16-party coalition government and 192 from seven opposition parties, according to Chuan Leekpai, speaker of the lower house.

By-elections need not be held to fill some of the now-vacant constituency seats, Chuan said, as the parliament has fewer than 180 days left before its four-year term ends in late March.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

