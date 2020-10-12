Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of October 5th – 11th 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view full article.

10. Headaches, Bad Trips, Flashbacks, Psychosis: Addressing the Dark Side of Psychedelics

Treatments Using Psychedelics Have Gained Momentum Over the Last Year, as More Companies Are Courting Investor Interest

One of those companies, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), made headlines across mainstream media recently as the first Psychedelic medicine company to be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange, the NASDAQ.

READ FULL DARK SIDE OF PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE

9. How Psychedelics Ease the End-of-Life Pathway

That “What’s Next?” Question is at the Heart of the Anxiety and Depression in Patients Facing End-of-Life Scenarios

Discussions about the use of Psychedelics for end of life therapy center on the positive events of the experience, even addressing critical questions that help broaden the understanding of this last mission all humans embark on: What happens after we die?

READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS END-OF-LIFE ARTICLE

8. Senate Candidates in Three States Pressed On Marijuana Issues at Debates

Marijuana Was on the Minds of the Moderators of Three Separate U.S. Senate Election Debates in One Day

Incumbent senators and their challengers in Colorado, South Carolina and Texas were all pressed to share their Cannabis policy views on Friday. Here’s what the candidates said.

READ FULL CANNABIS AT DEBATES ARTICLE

7. Why Psychedelics Therapy for People of Color Needs Workable Solutions

Why Are Psychedelics Therapies the Realm of the Privileged White Class?

That has been a question that more and more people are asking as they build their Psychedelics businesses. And in fact, within that question lies two other questions.

Story continues

READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS THERAPY ARTICLE

6. Ontario’s Besting of Illicit Market Prices May Indicate a Long-Term Market Change

The Canadian Cannabis Market is Celebrating a Recent Stretch of Successful Results

The country’s adult use market saw sales reach a record CA$231 million in July, driving the market value to almost CA$2.8 billion. July also saw Ontario‘s government-controlled online dispensary, Ontario Cannabis Store, report that it had gotten dried flower prices below the illicit market during the first quarter.

READ FULL ONTARIO CANNABIS ARTICLE

5. Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Vape to Expand into Promising New Cannabis Market

With Platinum Products Already Sold in Over 750 Retail Locations Throughout Michigan, California and Oklahoma, PV is Now Set to Enter the Arizona Market

Arizona’s medical Marijuana market is booming and is projected to generate 2020 sales of up to $915 million. Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) will be well-positioned to capitalize on the possible new Arizona adult-use Cannabis market should the voters approve Proposition 207 at the November 3, 2020 election.

READ FULL RED WHITE & BLOOM ARTICLE

4. U.S. Government Supports Removing Marijuana From Strictest Global Drug Schedule

The U.S. Government is Backing a World Health Organization (WHO) Recommendation to Remove Marijuana From the Most Restrictive Global Drug Scheduling Category

However, it’s opposing separate cannabis reform proposals, including one to clarify that CBD is not under international control. At a United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) meeting in Vienna on Thursday, Patt Prugh, attorney-advisor at the U.S. State Department, said that the cannabidiol proposal threatens to “introduce legal ambiguities and contradictions that would undermine effective drug control.”

READ FULL MARIJUANA REFORM ARTICLE

3. Illinois Continues Record-Breaking Marijuana Sales Streak, New State Data For September Shows

For the Fifth Month in a Row, Illinois is Again Reporting Record-Breaking Marijuana Sales

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois has seen escalating Cannabis sales month-over-month. In September, consumers purchased more than 1.4 million Marijuana products worth a total of nearly $67 million. Almost $18 million of those sales came from out-of-state visitors.

READ FULL ILLINOIS CANNABIS ARTICLE

2. The Case for Funding Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health

Scientists Are Developing Psilocybin, the Active Ingredient in Magic Mushrooms, into a Treatment for Depression

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in Magic Mushrooms, is being investigated as a potential treatment for depression. Meanwhile, the drug MDMA (also known as ecstasy) is being studied for use in people with post-traumatic stress disorder.

READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS MENTAL HEALTH ARTICLE

1. Vermont Becomes 11th State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

The Adult-Use Marijuana Club of the United States Just Grew to 11 with the Addition of Vermont

The news, which sets the stage for yet more growth of the U.S. Cannabis industry, was hailed by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) as a major victory, especially considering that Vermont is only the second state in the nation to legalize adult-use via the legislature and not at the ballot box. Illinois did so in 2019.

READ FULL VERMONT CANNABIS ARTICLE

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

See more from Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.