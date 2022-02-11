🌱 Cannabis Emergency Funds+Supply Chain Crisis

Happy Saturday, my fellow Portlanders! It's the weekend and that means fun, but let me catch you up on the news first.

It's been more than a year since Measure 110 went into effect in Oregon, decriminalizing possession of drugs like heroin and meth. Those involved are split on how the measure has worked so far. "I've seen that it's been, what I would call, a colossal failure," Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said. "There's a lot to be proud of, especially a year in," Tera Hurst, the executive director of the Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance, said. (KPTV.com) It has been a brutal two years for Portland businesses. Amid pandemic challenges, unprecedented wildfires, and a rise in violent burglaries, many shops have turned to federal relief to survive — but relief for Oregon’s profitable cannabis market has remained unavailable, until now. As of February, Portland’s cannabis businesses can now apply for grants under the city’s new Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund (CERF), which was approved by Portland City Council in December. (KOIN.com) Portland-based Hemex Health has applied for an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for a rapid test it developed for COVID-19 that gives results in just 15 minutes. The test, which uses Hemex's Gazelle device, is as accurate as PCR tests, according to data from recent clinical studies that are under peer review. Not only that, but Gazelle gives faster results and at a lower cost, just $6-to-$8 per test, Hemex CEO Patti White said Wednesday. (KGW.com) While recent supply chain issues have focused primarily on delays at the ports, freight movement also experiences a slowdown on many of the main routes across the country – including Portland. According to the American Transportation Research Institute, three-Portland area spots have the distinction of landing on ATRI’s 100 Top Bottlenecks, despite the city’s freeways not carrying the largest number of vehicles in the country. (KOIN.com) Local elected officials—Metro President Lynn Peterson, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson—have formally signed on to support expanding Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter and building a 4-acre cap over the highway. (Willamette Week)

Today in Portland:

The longest running ‘80s dance night in Portland is now featuring a special New Wave & Alternative edition of 80s Video Dance Attack at the Mission Theater ! 80s New Wave Video Dance Attack dives into our archives to feature videos from artists like Depeche Mode , Yaz , The Cure , A-ha , Siouxsie & The Banshees , Thompson Twins , New Order , Adam Ant and many more! 8:00 - midnight.

The Campfire Boys (Justin john and Rich Landar) are playing at Tomorrow's Verse in NE Portland . Come join them for some Dead tunes , originals, classic rock songs and a bunch of other shenanigans. 8:00 - 10:30 PM.

Join stand-up comedians Joyce Nance and Todd Basil at ShoeBox Theater in SE Portland . They aim to create a welcoming experience for the comedians and the audience. Featuring local Portland comics, POC, Queer, and Women comics , and occasionally a straight white guy. Doors at 9:40 PM.

Kink-friendly comedy fans should check out the Funhouse Lounge tonight for Dom-Prov . It's improv with a safe word. Domprov is what happens when our Mistress forces our improv company to do her bidding . Come see our improv company perform short-form improv sketches and vie for the affection of our very own Mistress who punishes and/or rewards them. Pay careful attention as the Mistress’s punishments and rewards are often very similar. Using suggestions from our audience, Dom-Prov is a fast-paced, painfully funny, improv showcase. Doors at 9:30 PM.

Black & Beautiful will be happening at Kelly's Olympian tonight. The objective of this event is to celebrate Black Queer Humans and educate others about their history during Black history month. They want to show the Community/ Paying Customers that “Black Is Beautiful”. This event starts at 9:00 PM.

From my notebook:

The mission of Fall in Love with Lents is to build community, celebrate art, and activate Lents Town Center by creating opportunities accessible to all members of our diverse East Portland neighborhoods to connect, explore, and create in our own community. This is happening all weekend. (Fall in Love with Lents)

What goes better with football than buffalo wings? Well if you are looking to get great wings this weekend, the PDX Wing Guys know exactly which spots are the best for traditional buffalo wings and just good ol’ chicken wings! (KPTV)

You may have heard that Portland has an outdated style of city government. You might not know just how outdated it is. Of the 30 largest American cities , Portland is the only one that still uses a commission form of government in which a small group of city commissioners are responsible for both acting as the city’s legislative body and running its bureaus. The Portland city charter is up for review, and the charter review commission is considering recommending a host of changes both to the city’s system of government and how it elects its city officials. (Portland Mercury)

Celebrate Black History Month and support local Black creators this Saturday, for the Numberz Bodega (@numzbodega)'s Black History Bodega—with a live DJ (@djashe_ashe). (Instagram)

