Cannabis gummies sold in NY recalled. What you should know

Cannabis gummies sold at licensed dispensaries across New York are being recalled by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management Tuesday due to improper testing.

Jenny's Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN made by Jenny's Baked at Home Company, LLC did not go through the required testing for consumer safety and product quality, according to New York's cannabis oversight agency.

The recall is a precautionary measure — the agency hasn't received any reports of adverse effects caused by eating the gummies. Dispensaries and distributors have been instructed to stop distribution and sales of the affected product immediately, including any sales occurring at Cannabis Growers Showcase events.

Here's what to know about the affected gummies and steps to take if you have purchased it.

Which cannabis gummies are included in NY recall?

If you bought Jenny's Zee Zee gummies any time between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1, check if your purchased product is affected by the recall, the Office of Cannabis Management said.

Product name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN. The company's website has list of stores that carry its products.

Batch number: ZZ-23—07-13-0001

Distribution dates: 9/4/2023-11/1/2023

All expire/use by dates are affected

What you should do if you have a recalled product

If you want to return the recalled product, the Office of Cannabis Management says to contact the retail dispensary where you bought the product. The recalled product can be returned even if it's been opened.

Report any incidents related to the use of this cannabis product or any other cannabis products by completing an incident form at cannabis.ny.gov/report-an-incident.

And if you're ever feeling unwell after consuming a cannabis product, contact poison control.

