Cannabis industry growing in city of Greenfield
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl believes AI will be significantly impacting the music industry within the next year. Speaking at the Code Conference this week, the industry exec said the industry should soon expect the increasing quality of music made with AI technologies that comes at a very fast pace, and the industry's best bet is to embrace the technology. "Look, you have to embrace the technology, because it's not like you can put technology in a bottle...like the genie is not going back in," he said.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
Officials in Louisiana are warning that saltwater coming up from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the availability of safe drinking water for millions of people along the Mississippi River.
Lumu, a startup that helps enterprises identify and isolate security compromises, today announced that it raised $30 million in a Series B round led by Forgepoint Capital, $6 million of which is debt. Ricardo Villadiego, Lumu's founder and CEO, says that the new cash will be put toward growing Lumu's sales team in the U.S., supporting its go-to-market strategy and increasing the startup's investments in R&D. "Lumu's primary objective is to ensure that its ... solution reaches more security teams that may have limited resources but require effective solutions to tackle the complexities of today's threat landscape," Villadiego told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.
Akamai today announced a major expansion of its cloud computing presence around the world. While you might still think of Akamai as a content delivery service, the acquisition of Linode a year ago clearly signaled its ambition to become a major cloud computing player (on top of its ambitions around cybersecurity). While it may not be able to challenge the likes of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud anytime soon, it does have a strong foothold in a number of industries, including entertainment, and the ability to offer many of the core infrastructure services that its customers need.
Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce at its upcoming fall hardware event on October 4, with details on what to expect from the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.
“The aim of Intrinsic is to democratize the access to robotics,” Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic, told me at TechCrunch Disrupt last week, where she appeared alongside Brian Gerkey, director of Open Robotics, which was recently acquired by Intrinsic. The acquisition of OSRC - the commercial arm of Open Robotics - received a mixed reception across the industry, in part because the messaging around the acquisition was a little fuzzy. Intrinsic clarifies what parts it bought and which parts stayed part of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), which remains independent.
When Uber launched its ride-hailing service, the company was more pariah than partner to the taxi industry. Uber announced Tuesday a multiyear partnership with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and its five partner taxi fleets in Southern California. Under the arrangement, taxi drivers will have access to Uber trip referrals in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.
The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.
Avantis Labs, a decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives ecosystem, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital, the company’s co-founder and CEO Sehaj Singh exclusively told TechCrunch. Founders Fund, Galaxy, Coinbase’s Base Ecosystem Fund and Modular Capital also invested in the round. The capital will be used to grow its flagship product Avantis, a perpetual-trading and market-making protocol.
SAG-AFTRA members have voted in favor of a strike authorization for performers working in video games, including those who do voice work, motion capture and stunts for the industry.
Why is it that so many companies that rely on monetizing the data of their users seem to be extremely hot on AI? If you ask Signal president Meredith Whittaker (and I did), she'll tell you it's simply because "AI is a surveillance technology." Onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Whittaker explained her perspective that AI is largely inseparable from the big data and targeting industry perpetuated by the likes of Google and Meta, as well as less consumer-focused but equally prominent enterprise and defense companies.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
Swifties are shipping Taylor Swift's newest relationship because of her old songs.
While Taylor Swift hasn't formally confirmed she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swifties are trying to understand Kelce's career.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.