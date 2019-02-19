Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Launch in Canada by This Fall

Marijuana investors are bubbling over with excitement, and who can blame them as this once-taboo industry ramps up production and rolls out the red carpet for consumers.

Last year, Canada wound up ending nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition and became the first industrialized country in the world to give the green light to adult-use weed. According to some estimates, this should allow the Canadian weed industry to grow sales to nearly $6 billion a year by 2022. Taking into account that two-thirds of all U.S. states have legalized pot in some capacity, and Mexico is getting ever closer to a broad-based legalization of weed, the North American market is looking very conducive to investment.

A cannabis leaf lying atop carbonation in a glass, with cannabis leaves off to the right of the glass. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Most alternative marijuana products aren't legal right now

However, the marijuana industry isn't nearly as cut and dried as you might think. It's about more than simply growing dried cannabis flower and selling it. In fact, if growers simply chose to focus on dried flower, they'd probably get creamed if the U.S. states of Colorado, Washington, and Oregon serve as an example. Over time, dried marijuana flower becomes an oversupplied and commoditized product, leading to a decline in per-gram pricing and reduced margins for those weed companies that lack portfolio diversity.

In order to combat this, growers need to think outside the box. The way they do this is by focusing on alternative cannabis product options, such as cannabidiol (CBD) oils, vapes, sublingual sprays, lotions and balms, edibles, and cannabis-infused beverages. These are significantly higher-priced and higher-margin products than traditional dried flower, and they're far less susceptible to future pricing pressure relative to dried cannabis.

But there's just one problem: Most of these alternative products aren't legal -- even in Canada. When the Cannabis Act was passed by Parliament, dried flower, sublingual sprays, and cannabis oil were given the green light, while edibles and infused beverages, arguably the two most attractive means for retailers to drive foot traffic and lure in first-time consumers, have remained illicit. Thankfully for growers and investors, this is soon to change.

Recently, Health Canada outlined its game plan on alternative consumption options. The goal, per the regulatory agency, is to have all alternative cannabis products, with the exception of infused beverages containing alcohol, approved for sale by no later than Oct. 17, 2019, which would mark the one-year anniversary of recreational weed going on sale in Canada. As such, brand-name beverage companies and their cannabis partners are preparing for launch.