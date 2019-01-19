Will Cannabis Products Drive Shoppers to DSW’s Stores?

Last fall footwear retailer DSW (NYSE: DSW) tested out sales of Green Growth Brands' Seventh Sense CBD-infused muscle balms, body lotions, body washes, and foot creams at ten of its stores. CBD is the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana which treats pain.

DSW stated that 74% of Seventh Sense's products that were placed on its shelves were sold. Based on that strong initial demand, DSW plans to sell nearly 55,000 more units of Seventh Sense's CBD products across 96 of its 515 U.S. stores. The recent passage of a U.S. farm bill legalizing CBD derived from hemp allows retailers like DSW to test out sales of new CBD products in their stores.

DSW CEO Roger Rawlins cited North America's "widespread adoption" of CBD-infused products as an example of shifting consumer behavior across the retail industry. But will these products drive a significant number of shoppers to DSW's stores, or is this just another headline-grabbing attempt to ride the coattails of the cannabis market?

DSW doesn't need CBD to survive

In recent years DSW struggled against tough competition from bigger retailers and e-tailers, the bankruptcies of major footwear retailers, and top footwear brands launching their own brick-and-mortar stores and direct-to-consumer channels. DSW tried to offset that slowdown with acquisitions, but many of those purchases failed to generate sustainable returns.

DSW realized that it needed to streamline its business to survive. It divested weaker subsidiaries like the e-commerce site EBuys, the footwear chain Gordmans, and Town Shoes' namesake brand (but retained its Shoe Company and Shoe Warehouse stores). It renovated its stores, offered a wider selection of shoes, and tested out shoe repair, manicure, and pedicure services at several locations to bring in more shoppers.

DSW also expanded its e-commerce ecosystem and loyalty program, which now reaches over 25 million members. All those efforts clearly paid off over the past year, as its comps growth accelerated and its gross margins expanded.

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Comps growth 1.3% 2.2% 9.7% 7.3% Gross margin 26.5% 28.9% 32.1% 32.6% Operating margin 4.7% 5.4% 3.1% 6.4%

DSW's growth is especially remarkable compared to that of its industry peers. In their most recent quarters, Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ: SCVL) comps rose 4.5% with a gross margin of 30.2%, while Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) reported 2.9% comps growth with a gross margin of 31.6%. Analysts also have a much rosier outlook for DSW than Shoe Carnival or Foot Locker.