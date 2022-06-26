Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report

Francois Murphy
·2 min read

(Removes extra words 'in the past year' in paragraph 7)

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) -Places including U.S. states that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a U.N. report said on Monday.

Cannabis has long been the world's most widely used drug and that use is increasing while the cannabis on the market is getting stronger in terms of its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual World Drug Report.

Various U.S. states have legalized non-medical use of cannabis, starting with Washington and Colorado in 2012. Uruguay legalized it in 2013, as did Canada in 2018. Others have taken similar steps but the report focused on those three countries.

"Cannabis legalization appears to have accelerated the upwards trends in reported daily use of the drug," the Vienna-based UNODC's report said.

While the prevalence of cannabis use among teenagers "has not changed much", there had been "a pronounced increase in reported frequent use of high-potency products among young adults", it said.

"The proportion of people with psychiatric disorders and suicides associated with regular cannabis use has increased."

The report said roughly 284 million people, or 5.6% of the world's population, had used a drug such as heroin, cocaine, amphetamines or ecstasy in 2020, the most recent data available. Of those, 209 million used cannabis.

"Periods of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic drove increases in the use of cannabis ... in 2020," it said.

Cocaine production hit a record in 2020 and trafficking by sea is growing, it added, with 2021 seizure data suggesting an expansion outside the two main markets of North America and Europe into Africa and Asia.

Opioids remain the deadliest drugs, it said, with fentanyl driving U.S. overdose deaths to a new record: the provisional estimate for 2021 is 107,622.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • OPINION: It’s time for the real truth on the SAVE Act

    Guest columnist Suzanne Wertman writes about the SAVE Act — expanding Medicaid coverage so nurse midwives are more accessible to all North Carolinians.

  • Opinion/Kennedy: As a Kennedy, I’ve lived my whole life in the shadow of gun violence

    It’s time we start treating gun violence as the national security crisis that it is and taking the bold steps necessary to save lives.

  • Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban. "The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans their most basic right, which is their right to life and that is through lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our assets and also giving assistance," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, foreign affairs ministry spokesman, told Reuters in an interview.

  • North Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary

    North Korea on Saturday condemned "aggression moves" by Washington and Seoul, vowing to take revenge as it marked the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at a time of rising tension on the Korean Peninsula. Amid concerns North Korea could be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in five years, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in May to deploy more U.S. weapons if it was necessary to deter the North. The North's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday a number of workers' organisations had held meetings to "vow revenge on the U.S. imperialists", blaming the United States for starting the 1950-1953 Korean War.

  • Casino hub Macau launches third round of COVID testing as infections rise

    Macau launched a third round of mandatory COVID-19 testing for its more than 600,000 residents on Monday, in a push to curb a rise in infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Authorities in Macau have locked down multiple buildings and put more than 5,000 people in quarantine in the past few days, the city's government said. Health authorities said 38 new COVID cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 299 in the latest outbreak.

  • US Congress set to declare Russian war against Ukraine to be genocide

    A bipartisan draft resolution under considering by the U.S. Congress would designate Russian aggression in Ukraine as an act of genocide, the Foreign Policy news magazine reported on June 24.

  • Democrats hope to harness outrage, sadness for midterms after abortion ruling

    Embattled Democrats hope to harness the emotion to reset what has been an otherwise brutal election-year environment.

  • French energy giants urge reduction of fuel and electricity use now

    Leaders of three French energy companies called on the French public Sunday to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

  • Chinese Firms Are Dominating Key Parts of Hong Kong’s Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Half way to the point when Hong Kong will officially be enveloped by China, Beijing is not just calling the shots politically, but in vast swathes of the city’s $344 billion economy.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowG-7 Latest: Leaders to Commi

  • Russia accused of spreading fake news to lure evacuated residents back to Mariupol

    Russian occupiers in Mariupol have been distributing fake news about homes being demolished in the city to forces evacuees to return, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram on June 24.

  • To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

    When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. “New York’s gun licensing regulations have been arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied, disproportionately ensnaring the people we represent, the majority of whom are from communities of color,” said The Legal Aid Society, which represents criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers. The court's decision Thursday concerned a century-old law that said New Yorkers seeking gun licenses had to show an unusual threat to their safety if they wanted to carry a handgun in public.

  • Seahawks: 5 key position battles to watch at 2022 training camp

    The Seattle Seahawks will report to training camp exactly one month from today.

  • A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

    At 88, Gloria Steinem has long been the nation’s most visible feminist and advocate for women’s rights. Steinem’s blunt remark cuts to the heart of the despair some opponents are feeling about Friday's historic rollback of the 1973 case legalizing abortion. If a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, they ask, what does it mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

  • Thomas Suddes: Legislators pound another non-issue with sledgehammer: noncitizen voting

    Thomas Suddes says a proposed constitutional amendment to bar non-U.S. citizens from voting in local elections will 'nail the home-rule door shut.'

  • Full House star Jodie Sweetin shoved by police during Roe v. Wade reversal protest

    "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," Sweetin says in a statement.

  • Russian invaders focus on attempts to surround Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk – General Staff

    Russian forces are attempting to encircle Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in their daily update on June 26 on Facebook.

  • Roe Ruling Discussions Turn Contentious Inside Tech Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside some technology industry bellwethers, discussion of the Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights turned contentious Friday, prompting managers to take steps to quell discord.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowG-7 Latest: Leaders

  • Nashville volunteer in Ukraine faces a gruesome choice

    On a run to deliver food and medical supplies near Kharkiv, pilot Chris Tiller stumbles into a bombing

  • Jets’ George Fant had top pass-blocking grade in PFF era

    #Jets' George Fant had top pass-blocking grade in PFF era:

  • ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer

    Spirit is the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp. The proxy advisory firm last month asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier's offer, saying JetBlue's competing offer of $30 a share is superior from a financial standpoint.