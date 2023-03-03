Cannabis-smoking teenager who stabbed grandmother to death in bath cleared of murder

Police line do not cross tape

A teenage cannabis user who stabbed his grandmother to death while she was taking a bath has been cleared of her murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Pietro Addis killed Sue Addis, a 69-year-old businesswoman and restaurateur, at her home in Brighton during the second lockdown in January 2021.

The 19-year-old, who was a heavy cannabis user, had been living with his grandmother when he stabbed her 17 times as she lay in the bathtub.

Addis had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he had been in the grip of a psychotic episode at the time of the incident.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was cleared of murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility and will now be sentenced for manslaughter on May 5.

‘I’m calling to turn myself in’

Mrs Addis was a well-known figure in the Brighton business community having opened two popular restaurants, Donatello’s and Pinocchio’s, in the 1970s.

Her grandson, who suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, moved in with her at her £1 million home, following a row with his father over growing cannabis.

Tragically, his grandmother had been attempting to seek help for his deteriorating mental health at the time that he killed her.

She had told friends that she was seeking professional help for her grandson and had even looked up the details of local youth psychologists in the Brighton area.

After stabbing her repeatedly, he then changed his clothes and called 999, telling police: “I’m calling to turn myself in. There’s been a murder.”

Mr Addis’ lawyers argued that he had been having an attack of paranoid psychosis when he attacked his grandmother and had been unable to make a rational judgement.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic case in which a much-loved grandmother, who was widely respected in the Brighton and Hove community, has lost her life in the most terrible circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the Addis family and loved ones who have behaved with dignity and compassion throughout this harrowing ordeal.”