Cannabis SPAC deals hit nadir after investors snub sector

Shariq Khan
·3 min read

By Shariq Khan

(Reuters) - U.S. blank check firms eyeing cannabis companies are struggling to find suitable targets and many are merging into unrelated industries, as weak after market performance of recent Special Purpose Acquisition Corps listings dent confidence.

Hopes of legalization of recreational use of marijuana in the United States saw public cannabis companies enjoy some of their best gains ever after Democrats gained slim control of both houses of Congress and promised federal reform.

The ensuing frenzy saw 18 cannabis-focused SPACs raising around $3.3 billion by August, with more than half of the amount invested through SPAC mergers. But with Democrats making little progress on their promises, the euphoria has fizzled.

Bankers and investors said cannabis SPACs that have yet to finalize deals could see negotiations run into trouble. HERBL, a California-based distributor faced a cut to its valuation in recent months during merger talks with BGP Acquisition Corp, Reuters reported in August.

While a global SPAC boom that started last year has calmed and such vehicles are struggling regardless of their target industries, cannabis-focused blank checks have been hit particularly hard.

All but one weed company listed in the United States through SPACs since 2020 are trading below the $10 per share IPO price. By comparison, 46.5% of SPACs overall are trading higher since their mergers, according to SPAC data provider BoardroomAlpha.

"Share price is incredibly important - it's the optic that investors look at - but it's not the end all, be all," said Joe Caltabiano, founder of Choice Consolidation Corp. "Where it becomes a problem is if you ultimately do need additional capital."

Caltabiano, who listed Choice Consolidation in Canada in January, said a "multitude of reasons are making the capital markets tougher today than they have been previously."

CANADA WOES

Foremost among their problems is the fact that cannabis companies are still unable to list on major U.S. indices because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, forcing them to list in Canada, where trading volumes are a fraction of the U.S. level.

Shares of U.S.-based cannabis companies are down 11.4% this year after surging 60% in February, based on the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF. Meanwhile the MJ ETF, which tracks global pot stocks, is up 5.5% this year.

SPAC sponsors across industries are struggling to raise cash through equity sales in recent months due to a regulatory crackdown, adding to cannabis trading woes.

Caltabiano said he is optimistic for a recovery in equity markets but his SPAC is turning to debt financing.

A scarcity of large enough target companies to meet deal size requirements is also forcing cannabis SPACs to buy into unrelated sectors. Five of 18 such SPACs raised so far have merged into industries unrelated to cannabis, according to Viridian data.

Tuscan Holdings Corp II, another cannabis-focused SPAC, is now looking at merging with a company in the real estate technology sector, two sources told Reuters.

Despite the challenges faced by SPACs and the public markets, private venture capital has remained strong, forcing SPACs to overpay when buying a private company, said Bill Grownley, partner at the law firm Goodwin.

Mercer Park SPAC bought Glass House in April at a 28.8 times the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) multiple, compared to public peers trading at 15.7 times EBITDA on average, according to Viridian.

"The entire VC world is on fire and valuations are very high across the board, whether its cannabis or not. If SPACs do not perform, a ceiling on potential exits has to inevitably affect the valuations in the private market," Grownley said.

"It's just a question of who blinks first."

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Market ‘Starting to Knock on the Doors’ of Big Bond Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto investors are asking big institutions for loans against their virtual assets, even in the staid world of bond investing, said TCW Group portfolio manager Bryan Whalen. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • TPG Appoints Todd Sisitsky as President Before Possible IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG promoted Todd Sisitsky, who has co-headed the firm’s main buyout strategy, to the newly created role of president as the firm makes leadership changes ahead of a possible initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countrie

  • Economist magazine calls for Georgieva to quit IMF over World Bank data scandal

    The Economist magazine on Thursday called for International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to resign over her role in a China-related data-rigging scandal while at the World Bank, saying it has undermined the IMF's credibility. The influential London-based publication said in a scathing editorial https://www.economist.com/leaders/2021/09/25/why-the-head-of-the-imf-should-resign that an external investigation's findings that Georgieva pressured staff for changes to the World Bank's "Doing Business" rankings in 2017 to favor China compromises the IMF's ability to act as the custodian of data for the world's macroeconomic statistics. "The head of the IMF must hold the ring while two of its biggest shareholders, America and China, confront each other in a new era of geopolitical rivalry," the Economist said, adding that critics of multilateralism are already citing the findings as evidence that international bodies cannot stand up to China.

  • Crain Communications Enters Cannabis WIth Acquisition of Green Market Report

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff New York based Green Market Report, launched in 2017, has been acquired by one of the world’s largest and most respected global business media conglomerates, Crain Communications. Since its inception, Green Market Report has worked to remain the most trusted business news source in cannabis media. Co-founders Debra Borchardt, Cynthia […]

  • Stock Rally Erases Monday Slide With Bulls Betting on Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- With the Federal Reserve out of the way and the China Evergrande Group debacle seemingly contained for now, stock investors are piling back into risk assets.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Futu

  • Stocks on Pace for Biggest Two-Day Rally Since May: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rallied for a second day as investors embraced the Federal Reserve’s bullish economic outlook while downplaying the risk of contagion from turmoil in Chinese debt markets. Yields jumped worldwide after the Bank of England moved closer to raising rates and the dollar weakened.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Glob

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Google files writ against Indian antitrust watchdog following report leak

    Google on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the leak of a damning confidential report detailing the watchdog's interim fact-finding in an antitrust probe. The report, which Google has yet to formally receive or review, said the American giant had abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world’s second-largest internet market. The Indian antitrust watchdog began its probe into Google's alleged abuse of Android in the country two years ago.

  • Eliyantha White: Sri Lankan shaman dies of Covid after touting cure

    Eliyantha White said his anti-Covid potion could be poured into rivers to end the pandemic.

  • Coinbase COO confirms company will roll out crypto regulation proposals

    Coinbase's top executives confirmed it plans to publish a regulatory framework for policy makers in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle