Cannabis to go? Westchester dispensary offers marijuana delivery service

An adult cannabis dispensary is open in Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley, and with it comes a question: Do you want that for pick up or delivery?

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, which opened a Mount Vernon location last month, announced it is offering delivery service. It said the service is “designed to provide unparalleled access to our premium cannabis products, ensuring convenience and satisfaction for our valued customers.”

Customers can use an online menu to make selections and then go through checkout, where they can opt for in-store pick-up or delivery service. There are options for delivery same day, next day or two days ahead. There are also rush delivery options.

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary in Mount Vernon, Westchester's first cannabis dispensary is schedule to open soon. Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

For orders of more than $200, delivery is free. For those under $200, call 914-966-1001 for more details to discuss options.

Elevate Cannabis serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, and Orange counties as well as New York City and parts of Long Island.

Elevate founder John Ruggiero has said Mount Vernon is the first of several Elevate locations set to open in coming months.

According to its online shop, Elevate offers a range of products, including edibles, tinctures, vaporizers and concentrates. The dispensary is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 127 South Terrace Ave., Mount Vernon.

"Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are always available to guide you through the wide variety of strains, products and consumption methods available," its website said. "We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive environment that caters to all tastes and experience levels."

Elevate said it ensures every purchase is responsibly made by someone 21 and over, a process that mirrors Instacart alcohol delivery. Customers must input government-issued identification numbers into the payment system to buy online. Upon delivery, the customer must present a valid identification that Elevate Cannabis scans, like a driver's license, confirming age and identity.

The state Office of Cannabis Management provides delivery guidance and a list of acceptable forms of identification for customers.

Elevate Cannabis's opening, which it said is the Lower Hudson Valley's first such dispensary, came after a legal challenge had for a time blocked dispensaries around the state from getting licenses. Four disabled veterans claimed in a lawsuit that regulators "unjustly awarded dispensary licenses" to businesses affected by prior marijuana convictions, but the suit was settled on Nov. 29. Hundreds of dispensaries in the state could potentially open in coming months.

State law makes it legal for people age 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use.

An adult may smoke or vape cannabis generally where tobacco is allowed.

Cannabis use is not allowed in motor vehicles, even if parked, or in restaurants’ outdoor dining areas.

Michael McKinney covers growth and development in Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News and USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Marijuana in NY: Westchester dispensary Elevate begins delivery service