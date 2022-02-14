CannAmerica Announces Appointment of New Director; Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER – TheNewswire - February 14, 2022 – CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica Brands" or the "Company") (CSE:CANA) (CNSX:CANA.CN) (OTC:CNNXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent E. Norment to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Norment is a United States Marine Corps veteran and the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Marijuana Hall of Fame, an organization that is focused on the promotion of cannabis businesses and pioneers who have individually made an impact on the legalization of cannabis, innovation in cannabis products or processes, or have contributed to the large-scale normalization of cannabis use for medicinal or adult use. The Marijuana Hall of Fame is founded in Illinois and has plans to open museums in all states in which cannabis products are legal.

Mr. Norment brings a large network of relationships to the Board, having established successful business combinations in multiple states and is a known figure for his promotion of social equity in the cannabis industry. He is associated with multiple companies that have been awarded licenses in the state of Illinois, including Helios Labs, Parkway Dispensary and Highwaymen security, acting as the Marketing and Business Development Officer for these successful license holders. Currently, Mr. Norment is a Director of Hemptensils, a company that produces and distributes a line of hemp-based products for the restaurant industry as a replacement for plastic utensils and straws, reducing the number of plastics damaging the environment. Prior to his cannabis career Mr. Norment worked as a marketing expert with AndroidTapp, Fingerweights, DBANDS and was a member of the 2016 Chicago Olympic summer games bid Committee.

Mr. Dan Anglin, President and Chief Executive Officer commented “I am extremely proud to have Mr. Norment join the Board. Mr. Norment’s vision to bring social equity to the cannabis industry is aligned with the Company’s actions to partner with underrepresented owners across the country to bring CannAmerica’s brands to new markets. Mr. Norment’s expertise and extensive knowledge of not only cannabis as a product, but also his network of operators, innovators and pioneers across the nation will provide CannAmerica with a broad opportunity to increase the Company’s presence across America.”

Mr. Norment stated “I’m excited to be working with CannAmerica Brands, because its mission goes beyond cannabis as a business and has an additional focus of promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry. I’m also proud to be working closely with the Company’s founder and CEO Dan Anglin, who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, as our shared experience in the most respected military service in the world has already forged a strong relationship that will help us guide this Company into the future together.”

In Colorado, effective January 1, 2022 the Company began managing the operations of its licensed partner Arsenal Oils and Extracts, LLC. (“Arsenal”), in accordance with the series of agreements related to the merger and acquisition of Arsenal announced on December 16 and December 22, 2021. Since taking over the management of Arsenal sales have increased by 7% over January 2021. The Company continues to increase staff and production to meet the increased demand for CannAmerica’s edible and vaporization products in Colorado.

On January 27th, 2022, Manning Elliott, LLP the Company’s independent auditor submitted their resignation to the Company due to staffing shortages, as a result of two years of pandemic restrictions. The Company is currently interviewing for a replacement auditor and will provide an update as soon as a firm is chosen.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.cannamericabrands.com and documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact the Company at info@cannamericabrands.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dan Anglin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

www.cannamericabrands.com

Phone: 720.648.4044

About CannAmerica Brands Corp.

CannAmerica is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and the Country of Canada. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

