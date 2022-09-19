Cannara Biotech (CVE:LOVE) investors are sitting on a loss of 29% if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Cannara Biotech Inc. (CVE:LOVE) share price has gained 20% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 29% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While Cannara Biotech made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last three years, Cannara Biotech saw its revenue grow by 102% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 9% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Cannara Biotech's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cannara Biotech shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 23%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 0.1%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 9% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Cannara Biotech is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

